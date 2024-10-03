Garmin's Lily 2 Active pairs built-in GPS and better battery with its classic style

What you need to know

Garmin launched its new Lily 2 Active watch, a petite device boasting a 1 x 0.84-inch display, two physical buttons, and a unique patterned lens.

The Lily 2 Active delivers all-day tracking, an in-depth Morning Report with sleep and heart analytics, and a 9-day battery life in smartwatch mode, or 9 hours in GPS mode.

The Lily 2 Active is available in Lunar Gold and Purple Jasmine for $299.

If you're looking for an alternative to Garmin's hybrid smartwatch tailored for women, look no further than its new Active variant.

On October 2, Garmin announced the Lily 2 Active smartwatch launch for consumers looking to get stylish. This small watch is said to blend "a classic look with modern technology," with unique wavy patterns behind the 1x0.84-inch touch display to give it textured personality.

The Lily 2 Active sports two physical buttons on the right side to start an activity or navigate menus. Past Lily watches relied fully on touchscreen controls, which can be annoying during workouts; these buttons give it a more "Active" look, but blend subtly into the case.

Another newest addition to the Lily 2 Active is the built-in GPS, which lasts up to 9 hours. Garmin states users can expect their device to "accurately" track their outdoor activities, while the Lily 2 and Lily 2 Classic needed connected GPS. It also has Glonass, Galileo, and Beidou, but no multi-GNSS or multi-band tracking like other Garmin watches.

The Active smartwatch features fitness tracking for steps, calories burned, intensity minutes, and more. Moreover, Garmin tossed in on-screen workouts for HIIT, yoga, and others. Paired with that are several new sports apps built into the Lily 2 Active. After unboxing, the post states users will have apps for tennis, pickleball, indoor cycling, and golf.

The Lily 2 adds Garmin's popular Morning Report to users, detailing their sleep (different stages, heart rate, stress, etc.) and heart rate variability. What's more, the Lily 2 Active lets users capture a quick snapshot of their health in two minutes, courtesy of the Health Snapshot.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Garmin) (Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin included a few features for women taking the initiative about their health with menstrual cycle and pregnancy tracking. "Smart notifications" help users see what's important like quick glimpses of texts, emails, and other alerts.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Active model hones in users on the go with Garmin Pay for contactless payment in stores and transit systems. Garmin Coach can also assist users out and about looking to train with guided training plans. And it has Garmin's typical safety tools like Incident Detection, letting the watch automatically send your location to an emergency contact.

The Lily 2 lasts nine days in smartwatch mode, which is four days longer than past Lily models. For fans of Garmin watches who prefer long battery life, this is a welcome change. Of course, it won't last as long if you regularly use GPS.

The Lily 2 Active is available in Lunar Gold (Bone silicone band), Silver (Purple Jasmine band), and Jasper Green (Jasper Green band) for $299 on Garmin's site. It's slightly costlier than past Lily watches, but the additions of GPS, physical buttons, and better software will make it more attractive to stylish athletes.