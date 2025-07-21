Garmin Vivoactive 6 View at Amazon View at Backcountry.com View at Walmart A fitness-first watch The Garmin Vivoactive 6 is the brand's latest entry-level smartwatch, with a sleek form factor and a health and fitness focus. You get a 1.2-inch AMOLED display and an 11-day battery life, but lose out on some of Garmin's newer hardware innovations. Pros Slim chassis with 0.2mm thinner form factor

Added BeiDou and QZSS support for satellite GPS, with a gyroscope as well

Multiple new software features including running power and race predictions Cons Uses Garmin's older Elevate v4 HR sensor

Loses out on key Garmin features, like elevation tracking and training load analysis

Garmin Connect Plus subscription needed for some features Google Pixel Watch 3 View at Amazon View at antonline A Wear OS competitor The Google Pixel Watch 3 might not have as robust of a fitness suite as the Vivoactive 6, but it has the key advantage of running Wear OS. That means the Pixel Watch 3 offers integration with Android features, a large app ecosystem, and more. Pros Bright and large display with waterdrop design

Some fitness and health tools, like Workout builder, Cardio Load, and Morning Brief

Runs Wear OS 5 out of the box Cons Durability leaves a bit to be desired

GPS accuracy is subpar, with basic non-running workout data

Short battery life

For the casual gym-goer or amateur runner, a basic fitness-oriented smartwatch can be a valuable tool. People who fall into this category can choose between an entry-level Garmin watch or a similarly priced Wear OS watch, each with its own advantages. The Garmin Vivoactive 6 places a greater emphasis on fitness and health tracking, whereas the Google Pixel Watch 3 excels in covering the "smart" features.

Both can handle serving as a daily smartwatch for basic features, but which one is best for you? There are some things to keep in mind, like whether you're familiar with Garmin's hardware and software already. Or, whether you have a Google Pixel phone that can tightly integrate with the Pixel Watch 3.

If you're choosing between the Garmin Vivoactive 6 and the Google Pixel Watch 3, let's break down how these smartwatches compare.

Garmin Vivoactive 6 vs. Google Pixel Watch 3: Design and display

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Both the Garmin Vivoactive 6 and Google Pixel Watch 3 have relatively muted and simplistic designs, at least compared to other smartwatches. Google offers the Pixel Watch 3 in two different case sizes: 41mm and 45mm, allowing you to choose the one that best matches your wrist size. This does come at an extra cost — the 41mm watch starts at $349, and the 45mm watch starts at $399.

Still, it may serve you better than the Vivoactive 6, which tries to find a middle ground as a one-size-fits-all watch with a 42mm case size. It's cheaper, retailing for $299, and also thinner. At 10.9 mm thick, the Vivoactive 6 will have a slimmer profile on the wrist than the 12.3mm Pixel Watch 3.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Garmin's Vivoactive 6 is made using a fiber-reinforced polymer case with an anodized aluminum bezel and a silicone strap. Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch 3 uses a recycled aluminum case and a fluoroelastomer Active band. Both watches are rated for 5ATM water-resistance, but the Pixel Watch 3 sports Gorilla Glass 5 for durability — the Vivoactive 6 is still using Gorilla Glass 3.

The Vivoactive 6 features a touchscreen and two hardware buttons for navigation, whereas the Pixel Watch 3 has a touchscreen, a button, and a rotating crown.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

In terms of displays, the 42mm Garmin Vivoactive 6 matches up nicely with the 41mm Pixel Watch 3. The Vivoactive 6 sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen with a 390x390 resolution, and if you're used to bigger smartwatch displays, this might feel a bit cramped. Surprisingly, Google crammed a bigger display into a smaller case size, as the 41mm Pixel Watch 3 comes with a 1.27-inch AMOLED panel with a 408x408 resolution.

Of course, you can always step up to the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 if you need a bigger screen. The larger variant has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 456x456 resolution.

Garmin Vivoactive 6 vs. Google Pixel Watch 3: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

While the Garmin Vivoactive 6 provides a robust health and fitness experience of the features it does support, there are some gaps. For instance, the watch includes the last-gen Garmin Elevate v4 heart-rate monitor, an accelerometer, a pulse-oxygen sensor, a compass, and a gyroscope. This, paired with Garmin software, helps paint a pretty full picture of your health and fitness data at the $299 price point.

Still, there are things missing, like a barometric altimeter — this means you can't track elevation during runs or hikes. Other key hardware omissions include a microphone and speaker, so you won't be answering calls on your watch with the Vivoactive 6.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel Watch 3 has a more well-rounded sensor suite, adding an altimeter, barometer, electrical skin conductance for body response (cEDA) sensor, and a skin temperature sensor. It also supports ECG readings, if you care about those. The tricky part about this comparison is that the Pixel Watch doesn't always make the most of this data because its software features are limited.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Category Garmin Vivoactive 6 Google Pixel Watch 3 Materials Fiber-reinforced polymer (Case); Anodized aluminum (Bezel) Recycled aluminum Display 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen, 390 x 309 1.27-inch (408x408) or 1.43-inch (456x456) Actua AMOLED LTPO display Protection Gorilla Glass 3; 5ATM Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 5ATM, IP68 Band 20mm quick-release band Active (fluoroelastomer) Tracking GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, BeiDou; All-Systems mode (No dual band) GPS, Galileo, Glonass, (ROW) Beidou, QZSS, Navic Sensors Elevate v4 HRM; Pulse Ox (SpO2); accelerometer; ambient light sensor; compass; gyroscope Multi-path optical HR sensor, red & IR sensors for SpO2, multipurpose electrical (ECG), electrical skin conductance for body response (cEDA), skin temperature, accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light, barometer, compass, gyroscope, magnetometer Connectivity Garmin Pay (NFC), Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz, NFC, UWB, LTE (upgrade) Mic and speaker No Yes Battery Smartwatch mode: 11 days 306mAh/ 420mAh, 24 hours with AOD, 36 hours with Battery Saver Music storage 8GB; Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music, or own music files 32GB Dimensions 42.2 x 42.2 x 10.9 mm 41 x 41 x 12.3mm / 45 x 45 x 12.3mm Weight / with strap 23g / 36g 41mm: 55g/63g; 45mm: 61g/69g Price $299.99 $349.99 (41mm), $399.99 (45mm)

Additionally, the Google Pixel Watch 3 does support LTE connectivity, but you have to pay extra for that model. The option isn't available on the Vivoactive 6 at all.

Battery life is where the Vivoactive 6 crushes the Pixel Watch 3. Garmin's watch can last up to 11 days in smartwatch mode, whereas the Pixel Watch 3 will be lucky to last more than a single day on a charge. This means you'll have to charge the Garmin maybe once per week, and the Pixel Watch nightly.

Google does offer quadruple the storage for music and other data on the Pixel Watch 3, with 32GB of space available.

Garmin Vivoactive 6 vs. Google Pixel Watch 3: Health and fitness

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Software is likely going to be the deciding factor in whether you pick the Garmin Vivoactive 6 or the Google Pixel Watch 3. Both excel in their own key areas. Despite having fewer sensors, the Vivoactive 6 has a better health and fitness software suite.

It can track more than 80 different kinds of workouts, which is great if you train outside the box. Garmin's software will also suggest daily walks for you to keep you active and moving. There are workout videos viewable right on the watch and specialized features like workout tracking. This will detect your weightlifting reps and rests automatically during and between sets.

Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch 3 uses Fitbit primarily for health and fitness software. It's not as great an experience as Garmin's robust suite, but it may do the job if you only track casual workouts. Crucially, the Pixel Watch 3 runs on Wear OS 5, which means you have a large suite of third-party apps and smartphone integration available. It also has Gemini, an AI-powered assistant right on your wrist.

Garmin Vivoactive 6 vs. Google Pixel Watch 3: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Even without the latest Garmin technology, the Garmin Vivoactive 6 is still considered to be generally more reliable than the Google Pixel Watch 3 when it comes to workout data. GPS tracking is more consistent, and there are extra non-running features for those who prefer the gym to the track. If that sounds like you, the Vivoactive 6 will probably serve you better than the Pixel Watch 3.

However, the Pixel Watch 3 has a similar advantage — it runs Wear OS. If you need tight integration with your Android phone, like the Fitbit UI, or rely on third-party smartwatch apps, the Pixel Watch 3 is your pick. It all depends on your individual needs. For health features, go with Garmin. For smart features, choose Pixel.