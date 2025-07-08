What you need to know

Google Maps integration offers turn-by-turn navigation directly on select Garmin smartwatches.

The integration includes hands-free navigation with on-screen prompts and subtle vibrations for directions right on the wrist.

Users can also track fitness data while navigating, and sync activity data with other Android health apps via Health Connect.

Garmin on Tuesday (July 8) has brought in a new feature for its select smartwatches that allows its users to navigate hassle-free. Google Maps ventures into the Garmin smartwatches via the company's Connect IQ Store.

The latest addition gives users directions right on their wrist with turn-by-turn on select Garmin watches, including Venu, Forerunner, Vivoactive, and Fenix products. Users interested in trying out the feature will be able to put their destination on Google Maps on their connected Android smartphone, and the app will then send notifications to their Garmin smartwatch — further giving directions on when to take turns while they are walking, running, or cycling, for example.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Garmin) (Image credit: Garmin) (Image credit: Garmin)

“Whether exploring a new city, mapping out a run, or casually cycling with friends, the Google Maps app in the Connect IQ store will keep users going in the right direction. The turn-by-turn notifications will be a game changer for those who want to stay hands-free and keep their phone in their pocket,” Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing, notes in the accompanying announcement post.

The app further offers gentle vibrations and on-screen prompts for each turn while navigating without the need to rely on their phones and staying hands-free. Pedestrians are expected to further benefit from the inclusion of the feature as they can easily view the next three turns right on their wrist while navigating.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Fitness enthusiasts who use their Garmin smartwatches for recording walks, runs, or bike rides can continue to do so even while using Google Maps as it allows them to track distance, heart rate, and more. After arriving at their destination, users can also sync their activity data "from Garmin Connect to other Android health and fitness via Health Connect, providing them with more tools and flexibility than ever before."

All in all, Garmin emphasizes the hands-free convenience and safety benefits of this new Google Maps integration.