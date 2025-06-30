What you need to know

A Garmin Support page lists out the 15 data points that the Connect app will share with Google Health Connect.

Garmin will not accept any health data from Health Connect, only deliver it.

Google announced at I/O 2025 in May that Health Connect would pair with Garmin, Runna, and Mi Fitness in June.

Google and Garmin announced last month that Garmin Connect would start syncing with Health Connect by the end of June. We're still waiting for this to happen, but we do at least know what Garmin data you'll be able to share to other Android fitness apps.

This Garmin Support page describes the activity data that Garmin Connect will share after a workout in a "one-way transfer" to Health Connect:

Active and Total Calories burned

Cycling Pedal Cadence

Distance

Elevation Gained

Heart Rate data

Speed information

Steps

Swimming Strokes

Aside from running power, cadence, and sweat loss, most of Garmin's core workout data will be shared with other apps.

More generally, Garmin Connect will share the following Wellness data to Google Health Connect:

Body Fat

Calories Burned

Floors Climbed

Heart Rate Data

Sleep Data

Steps and Step Distance

Weight

While "Sleep Data" is vague, we hope that it includes specific stats like blood oxygen saturation, heart rate variability, body temperature, and resting heart rate — all categories that Health Connect can share. We'll find out when the Garmin-Google connection goes live.

While Health Connect lists out categories that an app is "Allowed to read" or "Allowed to write," it seems that Garmin will only share data with other apps. The support page says that "Garmin will not receive any data from Google," which means you can't do a workout with a Galaxy or Pixel Watch and see the results in Garmin Connect.

As of the morning of June 30, the latest Play Store update of Health Connect doesn't show Garmin Connect. We hope that this Garmin support page is a sign that the update is imminent, but it may be delayed into July.

Garmin is holding key data back from Health Connect

Garmin won't share key proprietary data like Body Battery, training load, aerobic/ anaerobic training effect, intensity minutes, running tolerance, endurance score, or HRV status with Health Connect.

This isn't a surprise, however. Health Connect wouldn't have generic categories for these data points, and apps like Fitbit don't share data like Daily Readiness scores or Cardio Load with Connect, either.

But Samsung Health and Fitbit do share stats like VO2 Max and running power that Garmin won't. So if you decide to switch brands, you'll have to start from scratch on earning a VO2 Max score or lactate threshold. This Garmin-Google partnership only shares the essentials.

Garmin isn't interested in using other apps' data, either, because it doesn't want people using a third-party watch to import workouts and receive Coach guidance and run analysis. You'll have to continue to rely on Garmin watches for these insights.