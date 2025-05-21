What you need to know

During Google's Developer stream at I/O 2025, the company mentioned Health Connect will soon support Garmin, Runna, and Mi Fitness.

The company also detailed that its Active Users has grown by 50% in the past six months.

Garmin launched the Fenix 8 and Enduro 3 smartwatches in August last year.

A lot was going on in Google's I/O 2025; however, one thing to note is that its health-focused app is expanding its coverage.

Shortly after the main I/O 2025 keynote, Google held its Developers live stream (the 56:19 mark), which went over a plethora of Android-related topics. One section in particular caught our eye, and that was a brief section about Google's Health Connect. According to the company, Health Connect is expanding its "sharing data" function, which spreads your health information across multiple apps.

Starting in June, Google says Health Connect will pick up Runna, Mi Fitness, and Garmin.

Google touted how much user activity has grown in Health Connect over the past six months. Its data states there's been a 50% increase in "Active User Growth" and "adoption is flourishing." Flo was also mentioned to join the fray in Health Connect. The company then showed what was coming to Health Connect, like its new Medical Records API.

In short, this will let users "consolidate health data." In more detail, Google says users will be able to "read and write things" such as their allergies and immunizations to "enable richer experiences." Google adds that this will help your apps stay informed about you while also providing users with better everyday "medical context."

Health-focused

Android Stage - Day 1 (Google I/O 2025) - YouTube Watch On

Health Connect support for Garmin will give its consumers a little more to work with when using their latest Fenix 8 and Enduro 3 smartwatches. This pair launched in August 2024 with AMOLED displays and a wide selection of sizes. Garmin also focused on the battery life aspect of its latest watches, granting the Enduro 3 90 days on a single full charge. The 47mm Fenix 8 Solar climbs to 29 days.

These watches, alongside a few more, picked up a huge update in December that brought five new features to users. The Fenix 8 and Enduro 3 received every feature: lactate threshold, FTP auto-detection, Garmin Coach strength training plans, workout execution score updates, and meditation activity.

What's more, Google's medical team has been focusing on improving the effectiveness of its wearable health. While Google has a lot planned for cardiovascular health and sleep, Health Connect was mentioned briefly. The company wants Health Connect to absorb more data from the likes of Fitbit and Samsung Health. Essentially, it would be better used to feed its machine-learning algorithm to achieve better, accurate results for users, rather than "waiting for smartwatches to start tracking."