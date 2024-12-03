Here's everything Garmin added to its smartwatches in the December 2024 update
Garmin's newest Fenix 8 and Enduro 3 are already getting four new features.
What you need to know
- Garmin's feature drop for December 2024 brings a total of five new features to select watches and computers.
- The Garmin Fenix 7/Pro series, Epix Gen 2/Pro series, Enduro 2, Tactix 7 series, MARQ Gen 2, Quatix 7/Pro, D2 Mach 1/Pro, Fenix E/8 series, Enduro 3, Forerunner 165/255/265/955/956 series, Venu 3, Vivoactive 5, Edge 540/840/1040/1050 series, and Edge Explore 2 will all receive various parts of the update.
- The rollout of the December 2024 feature drop is ongoing, but will continue over the coming weeks, according to Garmin.
Garmin is rolling out the December 2024 feature update to many of its smartwatches and computers, according to a PDF breakdown spotted by NotebookCheck. Users of select Garmin models may already be able to download the update, and the rollout will continue "over the coming weeks." Among the most notable improvements are functional threshold power (FTP) auto-detection and lactate threshold auto-detection.
The update is available for a wide variety of Garmin models, including the Garmin Fenix 7/Pro series, Epix Gen 2/Pro series, Enduro 2, Tactix 7 series, MARQ Gen 2, Quatix 7/Pro, D2 Mach 1/Pro, Fenix E/8 series, Enduro 3, Forerunner 165/255/265/955/956 series, Venu 3, Vivoactive 5, Edge 540/840/1040/1050 series, and Edge Explore 2. However, not every watch and computer will receive every feature.
The following Garmin models will receive the December 2024 update, and get the following features:
The new Garmin Fenix 8 and Enduro 3 watches, plus the Forerunner 955/965 series, are the only smartwatches to receive every feature. That includes lactate threshold and FTP auto-detection, Garmin Coach strength training plans, workout execution score improvements, and meditation activity. However, it's worth noting that the Fenix 8 and Enduro 3 shipped with Garmin Coach strength training plans out of the box.
The new functionality will make it possible for wearers to get their lactate threshold heart rate, pace, and power from their Garmin watch, even without doing high-intensity workouts.
At least one feature, workout execution score improvements, will also be coming to select Garmin Edge cycling computers. After the update is available for your device, you'll be able to download it and try out the latest features.
