What you need to know

Google is reportedly rolling with the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip, the same one from the Pixel Watch 2 and 3.

Expect a 7% boost in the 41mm and 9% more juice in the 45mm with a 459mAh cell.

Both sizes are likely to come in LTE and Wi-Fi-only versions, just like before.

The Pixel Watch 4 might not bring any surprises under the hood, with a new report saying it’s looking like a rerun of the same chip from the last couple of models.

Even though the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip (used in the Pixel Watch 2 and 3) packs older Cortex-A53 cores that struggle with heavier tasks, Google is reportedly sticking with it for the Pixel Watch 4. That’s according to Android Authority, which says the next-gen watch is set to run on the same aging silicon.

If this checks out, that would make it three straight years of Google recycling the same chip in its Pixel Watch lineup.

Notwithstanding, it's hard to write off the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 just yet, as it’s still holding its own. While the Cortex-A53 cores are getting long in the tooth, in real-world use, this chip delivers impressive battery life, at least by Wear OS standards.

Battery bumps (but don’t get too excited)

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Google is reportedly sticking with two sizes for the Pixel Watch 4, just like the current gen. The 45mm model goes by the codename “kenari” (FK23), and the 41mm one is called “meridian” (FME23)—both nods to Star Wars planets, which is a fun shift from Google’s usual god-themed names.

As usual, expect both LTE and Wi-Fi-only versions for each size.

Google might be putting in the work to squeeze out every drop of efficiency. The report notes a slight battery bump for both Pixel Watch 4 models: a 7% boost for the 41mm and a 9% jump for the 45mm with a 459mAh cell. It’s not a huge leap, but it could help stretch out battery life just a bit more on Google’s next-gen watch.

Additionally, faster charging is reportedly on the way. If true, it should cut down charge times even more, which is a nice step forward from previous Pixel Watch models.