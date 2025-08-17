The TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER doesn't really hold a candle to even some of the best cheap Android phones in terms of performance. However, standout features like the NXTPAPER display and Key make this worth considering for anyone who wants a comfortable viewing or reading experience. And at this price, it certainly beats buying a separate e-reader.

TCL may not be the most exciting name in mobile, but that doesn’t mean the company is sitting on its hands. Last year, the company introduced its new NXTPAPER Key to complement its unique displays, and now, we finally get to experience it in the United States with the TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER.

While not a flagship by any means, the TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER does stand out from the pack, thanks to the more eye-friendly display that can effectively transform the phone into an e-reader with the flip of a switch. I like to think of it as having a Boox Palma living inside your smartphone, which should appeal to anyone who likes to read but doesn’t want to carry a separate e-reader with them at all times.

TCL’s current offering isn’t for everyone, but the technology involved is one I would like to see more of.

TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER OS TCL UI v8 (Android 15) Display 6.78-inches, IPS LCD, FHD+ (1080 X 2460), 120Hz Chip MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus RAM 8 Storage 128GB/256GB Rear Camera 1 50MP wide/macro Rear Camera 2 5MP ultrawide Rear Camera 3 2MP depth Front Camera 32MP Security Fingerprint (side), facial recognition Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Battery 5,010mAh Charging 18W wired Dimensions 167.6 x 75.5 x 8.22mm Weight 199.5g Colors Space Blue

NXTPAPER display pros and cons

Transitioning between normal and Ink Paper mode. (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

When you hold the TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER, you’ll immediately notice why it’s different. The NXTPAPER display is unique in both look and feeling thanks to its very matte display. It feels incredibly soft to the touch, and your hand just glides across the screen with ease. I first thought the phone had a screen protector on it, which is just how unreal the experience is. It's supposed to feel more paper-like, in contrast to the glossy displays found on nearly all other smartphones, and the change comes with some nice benefits.

Gone are the fingerprints you would find on a traditional smartphone display. TCL’s multi-layer display also filters out 61% more blue light than other devices, so it’s safer on your eyes. While I’m not clear on how this display measures up for those with PWM sensitivity, it should still make the viewing experience more comfortable.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Colors are still pretty vibrant when in normal viewing mode, even if the FHD+ LCD panel won’t quite match up to the contrast of an OLED. TCL also has a host of display features aimed at improving visuals and eye comfort. When indoors, I’m pretty pleased with the display overall.

It’s outdoors where things fall apart a bit. The NXTPAPER display is actually quite challenging to see in direct sunlight, which is an unfortunate downside of the technology.

You may also want to be wary of scratches. I’m not quite sure what caused the scratch on my review unit, but it appears much more pronounced than what I've seen on other phones in my years of reviewing devices.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The NXTPAPER Key is the real star of the show, though, letting you easily switch to one of three other display modes: Ink Paper, Color Paper, and Max Ink.

The first transforms the phone into a typical black and white ink display, similar to what you’ll see on a Kindle or other e-readers. Color Paper Mode is more or less the same, but adds a dash of warm, muted color to everything, almost as if you’re looking at a '90s TV screen. With these modes, you’re still able to use your phone just like usual.

Max Ink Mode emulates the e-reader experience as much as possible for users who want to take a break from the world and just focus on reading. It limits app use aside from a select few that you can choose, disables the app drawer and notifications from apps not allowed in Max Ink mode, and only provides access to a handful of settings. And because of its extremely limited nature, battery life also gets a boost from the typical day or so to multiple days.

And when you’re done with each mode, you can just flick the key to switch back to normal display mode.

What about the rest of the phone?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The 60 XE NXTPAPER is a decent phone overall with a beautiful design that stands out from other phones in this price point, but don’t expect much from a $249 device. The MediaTek 6100 Plus chip isn’t exactly a powerhouse, so don’t expect to get away with playing graphics-intensive games except on lower settings. The 8GB of RAM certainly helps, but performance feels worse than some other cheap Android phones like the Moto G Power 2025.

Battery life is great, especially if you use Max Ink Mode, but charging is underwhelming at just 18W, so expect to sit around for a while topping up the 5,010mAh battery.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The phone runs Android 15 out of the box but will only receive one major OS upgrade. There are a few AI features like text extraction, Help Me Write, and a smart voice memo app, but nothing particularly notable. Unfortunately, you don’t get access to much else beyond Gemini, and there’s no Circle to Search, which is probably the biggest letdown.

For a $249 phone, the camera system is fairly decent, but you can find better elsewhere. Photos are bright, but colors aren’t the most accurate, and it can be quite inconsistent at times. Images can also be a bit noisy, and even at 2x, the details start to muddy up.

Should you buy it?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER competes with lower-end Android phones and features middling performance, basic software, and a camera that leaves a lot to be desired. However, its unique display is clearly a standout, and the phone is clearly catering to anyone who wants the bare minimum and a comfortable reading experience.

Of course, the alternative is to purchase a separate e-reader for its simplicity, but why do that when you can kill two birds with one stone? Something like the Boox Palma 2 or Minimal Phone costs $299 or more, which should make the TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER a smidge more appealing.