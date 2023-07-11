MediaTek's first Dimensity 6000 series chip brings flagship features to the masses

What you need to know

MediaTek launches its Dimensity 6000 series with the Dimensity 6100+ as its headliner.

The chip brings stable sub-6 5G connectivity as developed markets shift customers from the old 4G LTE.

Stronger AI camera technology, 10-bit display, and Non-ZSL up to 108MP camera support are included.

MediaTek states the first phones utilizing the Dimensity 6100+ should arrive in Q3 2023.

MediaTek has announced the launch of a new Dimensity 6000 series with a chip designed to push the boundaries of 5G devices' connectivity. According to a press release, the Dimensity 6100+ SoC will bring vivid displays, AI-powered camera technology, sub-6 5G connectivity, and more to phones "at an accessible price point."

The company is also looking to capitalize on assisting developed markets with transitioning customers from 4G LTE connectivity over to the next-gen 5G. To achieve this, MediaTek has equipped the Dimensity 6100+ with an enhanced 5G modem with support for 3GPP Release 16 standard. The standard can reach up to 140MHz 2CC 5G Carrier Aggregation and supposedly reduces power consumption thanks to the company's UltraSave 3.0+ technology, which can reduce 5G power consumption by 20% when compared to its competitor.

The 6100+ chip sits under the Dimensity 7000 series which launched last year, and contains two ARM Cortex-A76 big cores and six ARM Cortex-A55 efficiency cores to support AI-powered cameras. The Dimensity 6100+ supports Non-ZSL cameras up to 108MP and can handle up to 2K 30fps video capture.

MediaTek has worked alongside Arcsoft to develop the new chip, bringing in AI-color technology to mainstream devices (read: cheap Android phones) "so users can showcase their creativity." An AI-Bokeh feature is another addition the Dimensity 6100+ will have, which should enhance captured portraits and selfies.

To bring in more vivid displays, the chipset features support for premium 10-bit technology. MediaTek states the chip can reproduce over one billion colors for "vibrant images and videos" and also allows for a smoother display experience with 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rate options.

Lastly, the 6100+ chipset contains UX and GPU performance upgrades as well as unnamed rich peripheral features, which we may see launch with the first phones scheduled to arrive with the chip sometime in Q3 2023.