What you need to know

MediaTek's next flagship SoC reportedly passed through Geekbench for some early testing with a 1-3-4 core structure.

The chip's early test claims the chip features a single core clocked at 3.23GHz, which is strangely lower than the Dimensity 9400.

It's been speculated that MediaTek's next chip will go against Qualcomm's (which is expected), so these early tests are likely just the beginning.

The Dimensity 9400 launched with a 1-3-4 structure with speeds at 3.62GHz, 3.3GHz, and 2.4GHz, respectively.

We're expecting the next flagship SoC from MediaTek later this year for next-gen flagships, and a new leak is here to give an alleged early look.

MediaTek's upcoming chip has reportedly appeared in a Geekbench listing for its performance test, per Jukanlosreve on X (via NotebookCheck). What's immediately highlighted is the company's use of a 1-3-4 core architecture for the supposed Dimensity 9500 SoC. The listing claims the chip possesses a single core at 3.23GHz, which is surprising, but there may be a reason for this.

The Geekbench listing adds that the Dimensity 9500 contains three cores clocked at 3.03GHz and four cores at 2.23GHz.

After taking the platform's CL benchmark test, the chip allegedly received a score of 15,717.

Moreover, a comment on the tipster's thread on X highlights a new development: the existence of a Mali-G1-Ultra GPU. It appears that this GPU is from Arm; however, it's not the typical Immortatlis GPU we've seen consistently in recent history for SoCs.

MediaTek's next flagship

These rumored early specs for MediaTek's next flagship Dimensity are strange, especially considering the Dimensity 9400's power. The current generation's flagship features the same 1-3-4 core setup at 3.62GHz, 3.3GHz, and 2.4GHz, respectively. Moreover, it features a 12-core Immortalis-G925 GPU. We're still waiting to see more about this new graphics processor; the 9500 chip is supposedly rocking.

Though it's strange — the difference in power — the publication claims this is likely due to the early testing stage. More specifically, it says these lower clock speeds "clearly indicate it is not performing as per spec." In reality, it wouldn't make sense for MediaTek to release a "next-gen" flagship SoC that's weaker than last year's flagship. It would feel more like a mid-range chip in that case.

So, we'll most likely have to wait a little while longer before we see the true power of the Dimensity 9500, which the post claims will "trade blows" with Qualcomm's next Elite SoC.

It's also worth mentioning that MediaTek launched its Dimensity 9400 Plus SoC earlier this year. This model takes things up a notch over the original 9400 chip. For its single core, the chip clocks in at 3.73GHz, so it seems MediaTek is really trying to push toward the 4GHz mark.