What you need to know

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra reportedly raced through Geekbench's performance test with MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 Plus SoC.

Despite the stronger chip, the tablet supposedly score "lower" than phones; however, it features 12GB RAM and Android 16 (One UI 8).

Previous Tab S11 series leaks claim Samsung will return the base model and drop the Plus, while also giving the Ultra a slightly bigger battery.

Amid all the Samsung leaks as of late, a recent one claims that the company's upcoming Ultra tablet has appeared in a benchmark database.

Spotted by the folks at Gizmochina, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra has reportedly run through Geekbench for its performance test checks and balances. This appearance was likely for its rumored chip, which the leak claims is MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 Plus SoC. Strangely, the publication reports the tablet scored "lower than smartphones" with MediaTek's flagship chip.

The Geekbench listing reportedly states the S11 Ultra achieved a score of 5,312 in its multi-core test and 1,420 in the single-core run.

There were some smaller specs posted in the listing, like the existence of Android 16 and 12GB of RAM. Still no word on its internal storage; however, there's a chance Samsung could pop 256GB in it to match that 12GB of RAM, like the Tab S10 Ultra.

An Ultra Look

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The latest Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra leaks bring new information forward while also switching up the narrative on a key specification: its SoC of choice. In a previous leak, the tablet was rumored to receive MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 SoC from late last year. This chip was the company's flagship response to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite. However, what this alleged Geekbench listing purports is the brand's updated (and upgraded) variant.

The Dimensity 9400 Plus offers a Big Core design with one Arm Cortex-X925 core at 3.73GHz. The company was adamant during its launch that this chip could "propel" users' experience with Android UX. What's more, the chip is paired with the 12-core Arm Immortalis-G925 GPU for "PC-like" graphical features on Android phones.

The SoC launched in April, and it seems Samsung could opt for this leveled-up version of MediaTek's flagship prowess.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other Galaxy Tab S11 series rumors claim Samsung will drop the Plus model in 2025, bringing back its base model, which was absent last year. While the base model could see a familiar 8,160mAh battery, the Ultra model might jump 500mAh to ~11,374mAh.

Speculation claims Samsung might hold onto its next flagship tablet series until after its summer Unpacked. This means we might not see them until the fall at the latest.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.