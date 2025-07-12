Prime Day may be over, but Best Buy is still offering $500 OFF this powerful last-gen Samsung tablet — for now

Prime Day may be over, but you can still catch a few remaining Samsung tablet deals during Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale. If you act now, you might be able to snag $500 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, a powerful last-gen tablet that also comes with the first-party S Pen stylus. The S9 Ultra also features a large 14.6-inch display, making it a great pick for work or study. It was also the most powerful Samsung tablet available when it came out, and before the company dropped the later S10 Ultra.

Still, it's hard to beat such a low price on a premium tablet, especially as the S9 Ultra still holds up pretty well today. This particular discount is for the 256GB configuration of the tablet, which is enough storage for most casual users. If it isn't, however, the S9 Ultra also comes with a microSD port for expandable storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 256GB: $1,199.99 $699.99 at Best Buy As part of its limited-time weekend sale, Best Buy has cut $500 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, a capable last-gen device. It comes with the Samsung S Pen, the most powerful processor available in any of the company's last-gen releases, and a large, good-looking AMOLED screen.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a tablet with a large, aesthetically-pleasing display; you need a tablet that can handle a wide range of performance-intensive tasks; you want a tablet that comes with a stylus of some sort.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather upgrade to the newer Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra; you need a tablet with cellular connectivity and/or a headphone jack; you're looking for something on the budget end of the price spectrum, instead of something premium.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra packs nearly the same hardware as the S10 Ultra, but at just $700, it's hard to find anything else that will compete with its performance level. From the 15.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen to the 12GB of RAM and powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy CPU, the S9 Ultra offers a solid user experience. It also comes with a massive 11,200mAh battery, 45W fast-charging, and

Many of today's best Samsung tablets and phones feature similar processing power to the S9 Ultra, so it's definitely worth checking out while it's on sale.