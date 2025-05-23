That's not a typo — this record-smashing Galaxy S25 Ultra deal is making Prime Day completely unnecessary

Memorial Day weekend has arrived, and if you're on the hunt for Samsung discounts, I just uncovered a Galaxy S25 Ultra deal that deserves your immediate attention. For a limited time, Amazon is slashing $250 off the unlocked 256GB flagship, knocking the price down to its lowest point EVER.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is arguably the most powerful Android phone on the market today, but it's consistently overlooked because of its steep price tag. Thanks to this Memorial Day deal, however, buying the Ultra has just become a much easier pill to swallow.

💲Record low price💲

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99 $1,049.99 at Amazon Amazon's Memorial Day sale is live, and the Android deals on display are no joke. Buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB unlocked, for instance, and you'll score a record-smashing 19% discount, no trade-in required and no strings attached. That being said, if you do have something you'd like to trade in, Amazon is offering up to $785 of credit in the form of a gift card. Not too shabby for one of the most premium phones ever built! Price match: Best Buy - $1,049.99

Note from the reviewer (Image credit: Andrew Myrick) "What's not to love about the Galaxy S25 Ultra? It's big, beautiful, powerful, and has more AI features than you can shake a stick at. Of course, that comes with a price, but Amazon's Memorial Day sale takes care of that, dropping the S25 Ultra to its lowest price ever." -Andrew Myrick, Senior Editor

If it wasn't for the price tag, it'd be easy to call the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra the perfect Android phone. The device boasts an incredible 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and built-in stylus, plus you'll enjoy 12GB of RAM and the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is widely considered to be one of the best smartphone processors ever built. The camera tech here is as versatile as ever, and the premium Samsung phone also gives you all of the latest Galaxy AI and Gemini software features straight out of the box. Furthermore, like the rest of the S25 series, you'll receive seven years of OS and security upgrades guaranteed.

Sure, it may not be as thin or as lightweight as the new Galaxy S25 Edge, but you also won't have to deal with the decreased battery life. Needless to say, if you've had your eye on the S25 Ultra for a while and you like the simplicity of unlocked phones, this might the best Android phone deal on the web today.

Of course, not everyone has $1,000 lying around to spend on a smartphone. If you're looking for trade-in opportunities or carrier promos to lessen the financial blow, there are plenty of other Galaxy S25 deals out there to consider.