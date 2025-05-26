The Galaxy S25 Plus drops to its lowest price EVER during Amazon's Memorial Day sale — but you're running out of time

If there's one thing that Samsung is good at, it's providing people with plenty of options. I mean, the Galaxy S25 family consists of four different devices, each offering something a little different from the rest. Take the Galaxy S25 Plus, for example, as it's the "goldilocks" phone for those who want a powerful device but it isn't too small and has just enough features to keep things interesting.

The only problem is the price, as it retails for $999, which might be just too steep for some. Thanks to Amazon's Memorial Day sales, that problem has been solved, as it's up to 25% off. That's a discount of $250, which drops the unlocked phone down to its lowest price ever.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: $999 $749.99 at Amazon The Galaxy S25 Plus is the flagship for those who want a phone that isn't an overachiever, but still packs a punch in the ways that matter. And now, you can get it for less, just in time for your summer vacation. Price Comparison: Best Buy - $999.99 | Samsung - $469.99 w/ Trade-in

✅Recommended if: You want to enjoy the latest Galaxy AI features, but don't want a phone that makes too many sacrifices.

❌Skip this deal if: you need a phone that offers a better camera experience, or are looking for something even less expensive.

Even when throwing the Galaxy S25 Edge into the mix, the Galaxy "Plus" models have always tried to provide a firm middle-ground in Samsung's lineup. It's the kind of phone for someone who wants something powerful with larger screen, but doesn't need the extra frills of the Ultra.

What makes the Galaxy S25 Plus compelling?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

On the surface, the Galaxy S25 Plus looks much like its predecessor, just with a couple of different colors to choose from. For the most part, that's the case, but it's what you'll find under the hood that matters most.

For one, it's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy and features 12GB of RAM. Not only does this make the S25 Plus one of the most powerful phone to date, but it also brings with it an abundance of Galaxy AI features.

Not only that, but Samsung continues to work wonders with One UI, and the latest iteration is no exception. In our review, Android Central Managing Editor Derrek Lee said that it "feels like a Pixel phone in all the best ways. Not only is it chock-full of AI, but the software finally feels fluid and cohesive."

But what about the hardware? Getting the obvious out of the way, Samsung didn't skimp out on the build quality, so you know that the S25 Plus will last for years to come. It's a pretty sleek phone that doesn't venture outside of its comfort zone, in more ways than one.

If there was anything to argue against the S25 Plus, it's that there aren't many hardware upgrades besides the processor. This means that you have the same camera array on the back and the same battery as its predecessor. Recycling designs is one thing, but when you consider the price tag, recycling the internals just doesn't feel great.

On the flip side of that, it's not like the cameras aren't still very capable. They just won't be able to match up with other flagships out there like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, or iPhone 16 Pro. But if a picture doesn't come out looking the way you hoped, just lean on Galaxy AI or Google Photos, and we'd be willing to be that you'll end up with exactly what you're looking for.