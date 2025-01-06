Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs. Galaxy S24 Plus: Is it worth the wait?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus The Galaxy to come We don't have the specs for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, but rumors indicate that all S25 models could use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Rumors also claim that there will be little design change for all three models. For Snapdragon 8 Elite (rumored)

One UI 7 at launch

Same design as other S25 models (rumored) Against Likely more expensive (rumored)

Camera upgrades may be minimal

Qi2/MagSafe support may be limited to external cases Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus The older Galaxy The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus has much to offer, such as a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection. It comes with Android 14 out of the box but upgrades to Android 15. You also get top-notch IP68 protection, meaning you can submerge your phone in up to 1.5 meters of water. For High-resolution 120Hz display

Seven years of OS and security updates guaranteed

12GB of RAM as standard Against Audio quality isn't the best

This Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs. Galaxy S24 Plus speculative comparison will be fun. We will look back on the specs for the S24 Plus, compare them with the rumored specs for the upcoming Galaxy S25 Plus, and get an idea if it's worth upgrading. We don't have the official specs for the upcoming model, but that won't stop us from comparing them and seeing how different or similar they might be, according to the rumors.

The S25 Plus will likely launch with many new features and upgrades, while some things may stay the same. It will feature One UI 7 and all its goodies, such as writing assist tools that boost productivity and help you organize your notes in various ways. You can also select text and fix it without opening another app. Let's see what else the upcoming S25 Plus may offer against its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs. Galaxy S24 Plus: Design

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Leaked hands-on images show that the Galaxy S25 Plus could have the same triple camera setup seen in previous Galaxy models but with a style possibly inspired by the Galaxy Z Fold 6. You could see thin bezels around the outer perimeter of the rounded corner design and an LED flash to the right.

The Galaxy S25 Plus could go through a slight design change around the corners compared to its soon-to-be predecessor. This includes black rings surrounding the lenses, while the rest of the back panel remains simple.

The colors for the Galaxy S25 Plus have leaked unusually, with a parts dealer claiming to have replaced SIM card trays that match the phone's color. Apparently, the upcoming Samsung might come in possible colors such as Moon Night Blue, Midnight Black, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Green, and Blue.

Samsung-exclusive colors are also available when you buy the phone from its online store. According to a leak last month, there could be three colors: Pink Gold, Coral Red, and Blue/Black.

While we haven't encountered rumors about the Galaxy S25 Plus's IP rating, we expect it to be the same IP68 rating as the soon-to-be-previous model. According to leaked renders, the S25 Plus might share the design of the other two models, with flat sides all around and an entirely flat front and back glass with rounded corners.

Rumors also suggest that there could be a "marginal" dimension change with a possible size of 158.4 x 75.7 x 7.3, making it slightly smaller.

The current Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus has an Armor Aluminum 2 frame with tough drop and scratch resistance. Samsung also added Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The S24 Plus measures 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm and has a glass back with a matte finish. The weight of the S24 Plus is 196 or 197 grams, and even though there is nothing official on the weight of the upcoming Galaxy, we expect it to be around the weight of the current model.

The Galaxy S24 Plus comes in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow, with exclusive colors including Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs. Galaxy S24 Plus: Display

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Rumors suggest the Galaxy S25 Plus might have a 6.7-inch display. While we don't have the official specs, Samsung is also expected to add the S24's Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display to the upcoming device. We won't have to wait long to see the official specs for the Galaxy S25 Plus since Samsung said it will launch in the first half of next year, but there is usually no monumental change from one model to the next.

Basically, the Galaxy S24 Plus's current display can give us an idea of what the next model might have. For example, it has a 6.7-inch display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and a QHD 1440 x 3120 resolution. It also has a 19.5:9 ratio and 513ppi density, giving it a sharp resolution. The Galaxy S24 Plus has excellent colors, and the phone also supports HDR10 Plus.

The Super HDR preview is visible in the viewfinder and gallery. Samsung also added a peak brightness of 2,600.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs. Galaxy S24 Plus: Hardware

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

While we don’t have the official Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus specs, that doesn't mean we can't get an idea thanks to the rumors. According to rumors, the S25 Plus might have a 4,900mAh battery. While the charging speed is unconfirmed, we can use the current model to get an idea.

According to rumors, the S25 Plus could have a more traditional DSLR camera lens. A very early rumor suggests that Samsung could stop using the ISOCELL GN3 sensor and swap it for Sony sensors. It's also possible that Samsung will stick with the same cameras for another generation.

Samsung will likely also offer the S25 Plus connectivity options such as NFC, GNSS, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi. It could also have 45W wired charging. The Galaxy S25 Plus is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, but we haven't encountered rumors about the storage and RAM specs.

However, the official Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus specs give us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming model. For example, the current model has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM. Storage options include 256GB and 512GB, and UFS 4.0 is also included.

The camera setup includes a 50MP wide-angle, 10MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide/selfie camera. You can record 8K videos with stereo sound and HDR10, which enhances the colors, brightness, and contrast of your phone's display.

The Galaxy S24 Plus features 45W wired charging, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus OS Android 15, One UI 7 (confirmed) Android 14 upgrades to Android 15, One UI 6 Display 6.7-inch LTPO Dynamic AMOLED display (rumored) 6.7-inch LTPO Dynamic AMOLED, 1440 x 3120 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip (rumored) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4nm) RAM 12GB RAM (assumed) 12GB RAM Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB storage (assumed) 256GB/512GB/1TB storage Cameras 50MP wide-angle, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, 12MP selfie (assumed) 50MP wide-angle, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, 12MP selfie Ingress Protection IP68 (assumed) IP68 rating Battery 4,900mAh (rumored) 4,900mAh Charging 45W wired (rumored) 45W wired and (up to) 15W wireless charging, 4.5W reverse wireless Dimensions 158.4 x 75.7 x 7.3 (rumored) 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7 mm Weight 196g (assumed) 196g Colors Moon Night Blue, Midnight Black, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Green, and Blue (rumored) Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, Sandstone Orange

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs. Galaxy S24 Plus: Software

(Image credit: Samsung)

Many specs remained unconfirmed, but Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy S25 Plus will﻿ launch with One UI 7, based on Android 15. It will have a fresh design focusing on simplicity, new elements that bring positive feelings, and a unique One UI vibe. Samsung keeps adding goodies, such as improved motion dynamics and a new blur system.

With One UI 7, users get new visuals, such as updated widgets and icons, smoother animations, and a split Quick Settings and Notification Pane. The update also brings a flashy animation when charging your phone and useful gestures for adjusting brightness. Notifications also have a dedicated panel and a handy gesture for turning on Dark Mode.

If you use the camera app often, you'll notice a massive redesign for one-handed use, focusing on zoom options and easier access to modes. Samsung has not confirmed this yet, but it would be an enormous disappointment if it changed the seven years of software updates the S24 Plus currently has. Reports also suggest the new animation will resemble OnePlus' parallel processing in Oxygen 15.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus comes with One UI 6 out of the box but can be upgraded to One UI 7 when the update becomes available. It has Galaxy AI, where you can use fun and helpful tools such as Circle to Search, Real-time translation, transcribing conversations into text with speaker labels, Chat Assist, Note Assist, AI Photo Editor, and more. All models in the S24 series get seven years of updates.

You can check out more of what to expect from the Galaxy S25's software by checking out our impressions of the One UI 7 beta.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs. Galaxy S24 Plus: Should you upgrade?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus seems like a great phone to look forward to, but until we get the official specs, we can't say if it's worth upgrading to from the current Galaxy S24 Plus or if you should definitely choose it over its predecessor. If rumors are accurate and the Galaxy S25 Plus does get the much anticipated Snapdragon 8 Elite, it will undoubtedly make the newer model a more tempting option.

But for now, it's best to wait for the official release of the Galaxy S25 Plus to decide whether upgrading is a good idea. All we have to go on for now are speculation and rumors, and it's never a good idea to decide on devices based on those things. Also, newer models are usually more expensive, and if the upgrades don't justify the price, switching might not be a good idea.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus The anticipated Galaxy The Galaxy S25 is creating a lot f fuss regarding what its official specifications. It rumored to have the same design as the other models and also have the stable version of One UI 7 with all the Galaxy AI goodies. It's also rumored to have the Snapdragon 8 Elite process just like its other siblings.