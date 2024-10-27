Samsung's Android 15 update gets an up-close reveal in this One UI 7 hands-on video

What you need to know

A One UI 7 hands-on video showcases cool new visuals, like updated icons, widgets, smoother animations, and a split Quick Settings and Notification Panel.

There’s a flashy charging animation when you plug in, along with various other UI improvements.

The update introduces handy gestures for adjusting brightness and toggling Dark Mode, and notifications now have their own dedicated panel.

The Camera app is getting a big redesign for one-handed use, focusing on easier access to modes and zoom options.

Samsung is slow-cooking Android 15 for Galaxy devices, and we’re still waiting on details about the upcoming beta. That said, after a quick preview at last month’s SDC, a new hands-on video now gives us a fresher look at One UI 7.

Mobile Wala Bhai recently shared a video on YouTube, spotted by 9to5Google, that gives us an early look at Samsung’s upcoming One UI 7 running smoothly on a Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung hasn’t announced an official beta for One UI 7 yet, so the source of this leak is still a bit of a mystery.

While some of these upgrades were hinted at before, this footage finally shows how they come together in the interface. A swipe down from the top now brings up a more feature-packed Quick Settings panel with extra options.

As noted by 9to5Google, the video also showcases a new battery icon at the top of the screen. This redesigned icon is horizontally oriented and now includes the battery percentage right inside it.

The video further reveals a charging animation that lights up the screen when the device is plugged in, along with several other fresh UI refinements in the update.

The update brings smart gestures like swiping left or right to tweak screen brightness and tapping to switch Dark Mode on or off. Additionally, notifications are now segregated into a dedicated panel, distinct from other settings and toggles.

Meanwhile, the stock Camera app is getting a major facelift aimed at one-handed use. The revamped interface will highlight different camera modes and zoom options for easier access.

The exact release date for this update is still uncertain, but we do know it’s expected to arrive sometime in 2025.