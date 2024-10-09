Samsung still plans to sneak in a One UI 7 Public Beta before the Galaxy S25

What you need to know

A Samsung community moderator reportedly confirmed that the company plans to start a Public Beta program for One UI 7.

It was announced during SDC 2024 that a beta would hit developers; however, regular users will get a chance once a "schedule is confirmed."

A One UI 7 beta will likely start "by the end of the year."

Samsung confirmed One UI 7 (Android 15) will launch with the Galaxy S25.

Despite the heavy delay in Samsung's next major One UI update, the company reportedly plans to invite users to test it.

Samsung's One UI 7 (Android 15) is still missing one crucial aspect of its yearly release: its Public Beta program. Tarun Vats on X shared screenshots that suggest the company is in the works, but there's still work to be done. Vats brought up the topic on Samsung's Community Forums, stating the company's Sally Hyesoon Jeong stated during SDC 2024 that users could "preview" the changes in One UI 7 during a "One UI 7 Beta."

However, as Vats stated in the forum post, Samsung's original blog post about post-SDC 2024 only mentioned developers for its early preview.

Fortunately, a community moderator delivered information to clarify the Korean OEM's potential plans. Supposedly, users can sign up for the One UI 7 once the "schedule is confirmed" by Samsung.

The moderator said users should look out for notification of its arrival through Samsung Members once the beta goes live.

Despite confirmation that the public will (at some point) test One UI 7, it's still unclear when this will happen. The SDC 2024 announcement said developers would grab the early beta "by the end of the year." So, perhaps regular users will find the invite to the beta program around the same time.

Breaking ‼️ Wondering about the One UI 7 Public Beta program? 🤔Moderators have hinted that a One UI 7 beta may be available to the public once the schedule is set.You heard it here first 😉Repost#GalaxyS24 #OneUI7 #Samsung pic.twitter.com/eLsUQ86JyIOctober 8, 2024

It's crunch time as Samsung announced during its SDC event that One UI 7 (Android 15) will launch with the Galaxy S25 series. Of course, that means we've broken the company's typical release cadence and have to wait until 2025 to see its Android 15 skin. Regardless, the company showcased a bit of the major OS update on a Galaxy S24 Ultra.

It's long since been rumored that One UI 7 would drastically change the design language of Galaxy devices — and it seems things are looking like Apple. The demo showed an Apple-like change with the Quick Settings as the options become rounder and softer with the option to move its "blocks" for customization.

Another change is that Samsung has split the notifications panel and the Quick Settings. For One UI 7, swiping down on the left side of your display surfaces your alerts while the opposite side is for the settings.

With the One UI 7 Beta program seemingly primed for a "late 2024" start, that leaves us with roughly a month to test things. The Galaxy S24 launched toward the end of January, so perhaps Samsung will keep it similar to iron out any last-minute issues.