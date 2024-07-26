Samsung's One UI 7 might take a big page out of Apple's iOS playbook

What you need to know

Leaked screenshots reveal design tweaks and new features in One UI 7 that seem to copy elements from iOS 18.

Expect a curvier look with rounded edges in notifications, quick settings, and the settings menu.

There are hints of a feature like Apple's Dynamic Island, but another reliable tipster says it's just an enhanced elliptical icon for notifications.

Samsung's next One UI update for Galaxy phones is almost ready, and a new leak shows the company is taking some style tips from iOS 18.

Smartprix, in collaboration with leaker Chun Bhai (chunvn8888 on X), gives us an early look at One UI 7 with some screenshots. These images showcase a bunch of design tweaks and fresh features.

One of the noticeable changes is a shift to a curvier look, as seen in the rounded edges of notifications, quick settings, and the overall settings menu.

A few screenshots reveal the new quick settings panel and a separate notification shade in One UI 7. This shift from a unified design mirrors Xiaomi's HyperOS and Apple's iOS. User opinions might be mixed, so here's hoping Samsung will allow a switch back to the old unified shade if desired.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Smartprix) (Image credit: Smartprix)

Other leaked screenshots hint that Samsung might be working on a feature similar to Apple's Dynamic Island. This could turn the device's display into an interactive hub for notifications and functions.

However, reliable leaker Ice Universe has debunked this claim, stating that the visuals observed by Chun Bhai are actually an elliptical icon for notifications, not a full Dynamic Island-like feature. One UI 6 already has a similar icon for ongoing call details. However, One UI 7 is expected to enhance this icon to display time-based information for more apps.

We're not sure yet how third-party apps will work with the new ellipse icon. It might start off by just supporting Samsung's own apps.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: @chunvn8888 / X) (Image credit: @chunvn8888 / X)

Samsung's iconography is apparently getting a makeover as well, with the photo gallery app standing out. The new gallery icon looks a lot like the one on iOS.

It also seems Samsung will allow video calls to be sent across devices if you're signed into your Samsung account on both.

(Image credit: Smartprix)

Samsung might also revamp its camera interface. Like Google's Pixel devices, One UI 7 will move all camera controls to the bottom of the screen.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: @chunvn8888 / X) (Image credit: @chunvn8888 / X)

Samsung's One UI 6 beta launched on August 11 last year, and excitement for One UI 7 has been building, with internal testing already in progress.

Tipster Max Jambor recently hinted at a possible July 29 launch for the One UI 7 beta program. This would be much earlier than its predecessor, indicating a faster development pace for Samsung's next major Android update.