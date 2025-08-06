What you need to know

Meta announced a major update for Instagram that rolls in "Instagram Map" for users in their DMs.

Users can choose to share their location with others, letting friends and family see where you are when you open the app and upload location-tagged content.

Instagram's update adds a "repost" function for posts and Reels, similar to other social media apps.

Meta's getting you through the middle of the week with an announcement post about the latest Instagram features.

A blog post about Instagram's latest updates this week highlights three major features users should soon notice. The first pertains to Instagram's Map feature, which lets users share "their last active location" with their friends. Essentially, users can soon view the Instagram Map and see where their friends are posting new content from. Tapping the DMs icon at the top right of the app and viewing the side-scrolling menu will display the new "Map" icon.

From there, Meta states users can view "location-based" Instagram content by seeing where everyone is on a map (if they're sharing their location). If someone has posted a new Reel, Story, or post, and their location-sharing is active, users will see their circular icon and a thumbnail of their content.

This content must be "location-tagged" to appear in Instagram Map, and it will remain there for 24 hours. Newly posted Notes will also be available to view from within Maps, so you'll know where they were when they posted them. The feature gives strong Snapchat vibes back when it rolled out location-sharing and a map for users last year.

As this rolls out, Meta states location-sharing will be off by default. Moreover, you can decide who you're sharing your location with. Users will see options for "friends" (users who follow you back), Close Friends, Only Selected Friends, and "no one." If you decide to share your location, Meta says your location will only update when you open the app or return to it.

Instagram Map is rolling out to users in the U.S. today (Aug 6). Instagram previously rolled out a location-sharing feature, but that was only for DMs and lacked a complete map with multiple users.

Even more for Reels

Like other social media sites (Threads, X), Instagram is finally getting its own "repost" button for posts and Reels.

The blog post states that when you've reposted a Reel or post, it will be credited to the original user who uploaded said content. However, your icon will be present at the bottom left corner with a purple repost icon, letting your followers know you've shared something new. Meta says this could be a great way for content creators to reach new audiences, as their posts may be recommended more widely.

Additionally, if you're reposting something, Instagram will give you a small speech bubble to tag a note along with it.

The Reels update doesn't end there, as Instagram is finally rolling out its new "Friends" tab globally. Through this tab, Meta says users can find the Reels their friends have either posted or interacted with in some way. Recommendations via your "Blend" with a friend will appear in this new tab, too.

This tab will be placed at the top of Reels. Instagram highlights new controls for users for the Friends tab, such as the ability to hide your likes and comments.