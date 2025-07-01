Threads ups its game with DMs, distancing itself from Instagram's shadow

What you need to know

Meta's X-like app Threads announced that it is finally bringing Direct Messages(DMs) to the social-media platform, starting today (July 1). In its press release, Threads stated that users can start texting each other one-on-one via DMs, without switching back and forth between Instagram and Threads.

It also noted that despite Threads being Instagram's twin, users on the platform tend to follow different accounts based on the content they put out on Threads, and introducing DMs would help users reach out to the accounts they follow.

That said, as of now, the app will only allow messages between the people who follow you and mutual followers who are 18 and up, keeping safety and privacy in mind. "As we expand messaging, we’re prioritizing safety to help make DMs another place for positive interactions on Threads," the press release explained.

(Image credit: Threads)

Threads also mentioned that it will be making improvements to DMs by bringing Group Messaging, which will allow you to connect with multiple people around a conversation. Users will gain more control over who sends them messages, and quickly filter through unread messages with inbox filters. These features will be added to messaging "soon."

That said, Threads is also rolling out a new feature that won't let you miss trending topics even if you wanted to. A new Highlighter feature will highlight trending topics in yellow, which is aimed at sparking meaningful conversations. The feature will initially appear within the content discovery sections of the app, with more placements of the highlighter coming soon.

The press release also added that as Threads enters its third year since its inception, its primary focus is on empowering communities and creators, promoting fresh viewpoints, and fostering a thriving environment for conversations. So if you're an avid Threads user, you can give these features a go right away!