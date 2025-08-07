What you need to know

A teardown video from iFixit highlights the sheer difficulty you'd find in trying to repair a Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The "pull tab" battery removal method is "inferior," as it requires too much force, which could end up damaging the battery or ripping the tab.

While any camera damage would require someone to disassemble the phone, the inner display is extremely fragile and difficult, meaning it should only be removed if it's already damaged.

iFixit cut ties with Samsung in 2024 due to a misalignment in device repairability ideals.

A teardown of Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 7, and it's looking quite problematic if something breaks.

In a video by iFixit about the Galaxy Z Fold 7's repairability, the channel explains the many trials and tribulations one would have to go through with the device (via 9to5Google). Initially, the video explains the difficulties with removing the foldable's display, as Samsung introduced "heatless back panel removal," which caused too many issues. Thus, they were forced to gain entry near its cameras.

Removing the first battery is like moving through a maze—if the maze consisted of cables, screws (and more screws), and press connectors. The first battery, or rather, how Samsung implemented its removal process, was another gripe for iFixit. The video states the Fold 7 features a thin pull tab. While this seems useful, iFixit states the tabs need "too much force" and could end up tearing.

More than that, if you're too forceful with the tab, you could bend the battery and risk ruining it.

After popping out the motherboard (yet another maze), iFixit gets to the camera. This is important as, according to iFixit, Samsung used a similar structure that it has other models. However, this means that a "full disassembly" of your device is required if something goes wrong with the camera.

Night Terrors of an Inner Screen

Z Fold7 Teardown! Beautiful, Fragile, and a Repair Nightmare - YouTube Watch On

The inner display of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is probably going to be the worst nightmare any would-be repairperson would ever see. The teardown explains that the inner display is the more "fragile" aspect of this device, and that's only magnified when you consider Samsung's recent advancements to help it reach 500,000 folds (~10 years). The bezels are glued in, forcing iFixit to take uncomfortable means to remove them.

Moreover, the company states that you'd only ever remove the inner display if it's already damaged. This is because the inner screen is "sensitive to pressure and torsional rotation," so by the end of this teardown, the screen was more or less down and out.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Let's hope nothing goes wrong with your Fold 7 inner display, as iFixit states it would cost consumers a whopping $589 to replace it. You can check out the rest of iFixit's teardown on the Fold 7 and see what happens to warrant its 3 out of 10 repairability score.

Tedious, difficult

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The mention of glued-down parts in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 teardown reminds us of why iFixit cut ties with Samsung last year. The company said it made this decision as its ideals over repairability for consumers didn't align with Samsung's. Its announcement said that Samsung's devices are "glued together." This made it incredibly difficult for iFixit to provide the necessary parts for a device for consumers without raising prices.

Let's also not forget that our very own Andrew Myrick had a horrible experience attempting to get a Galaxy Z Fold 4 repaired.

During its announcement, iFixit said while it's cutting ties with Samsung, it won't drop all parts just like that. The company will still try to retrieve components whenever it can; however, those useful guides iFixit usually provides will no longer be made.