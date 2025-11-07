What you need to know

Reports claim that Samsung might produce a meager amount of Galaxy Z Trifolds early on, with alleged estimations at around 20,000 to 30,000 units.

Alleged sources claim that Samsung might not seek out suppliers again this year for the pieces to craft more, potentially cementing this low amount.

A recent leaked video reportedly showcased the Trifold's design, which resembles the Fold 7.

Opposite of what Samsung had to do with its 2025 foldables, a new report claims it won't seek to craft its Galaxy Z Trifold in huge quantities.

This possibility was reported by The Elec (Korean), which states that Samsung isn't looking at hundreds of thousands of Trifolds, but rather a number shy of 50,000 (via Android Headlines). Supposedly, Samsung has contacted a supplier for the necessary components, but the purported amount may only be good for ~20,000 to ~30,000 Galaxy Z Trifold units.

The report adds that Samsung's trifold development will likely continue into December, where the publication's source claims "suppliers are expecting an update."

However, per its source, suppliers are hesitant to believe that Samsung will make another order for more components to craft more trifolds. Right now, it seems that Samsung is only looking to create an extremely limited number of Galaxy Z Trifolds, but the reason could be due to the market.

The publication adds that Samsung may start low to evaluate the phone's performance before thinking about more. We've heard something similar to this before, and there's likely another reason for the small amount.

Where to go from here?

(Image credit: Dailian)

Just yesterday (Nov 5), we were treated to the best look we've ever gotten of the Galaxy Z Trifold. In a leaked video, Samsung's device was reportedly on full display, revealing its highly anticipated design. It was stated that the unit in question featured a 6.5-inch folded display, which expands to 10 inches when the phone is fully unfolded. However, it seems as though the phone boasts some pretty thick bezels.

Overall, its alleged design very closely mirrors the Galaxy Z Fold 7. This is something we've seen rumored previously, and this video only leans more into that possibility. Speaking of the Fold 7, Samsung was scrambling earlier this year to make more, as consumers flocked toward the newest model.

Samsung was reported to have placed orders to create roughly 260,000 more Fold 7 units in September, a 60,000-unit jump from its original plan.

This is a stark difference between how it saw the Fold 7, and what's been rumored for the Trifold's low 20,000 to 30,000 (alleged) production plan. There are rumors that Samsung might skip the U.S. when it launches its Trifold, and the reason's pretty simple: pricing. There's speculation that the device could reach upwards of $2,500 in the U.S., and a price point like that would surely make consumers furrow their eyebrows.

Android Central's Jerry Hildenbrand also anticipates that there might be some issues with the Trifold, just on the basis that it will be a first-gen model. Hildenbrand also speculates that Samsung might keep the Trifold in Asian markets just as a test, considering the market is a mix of early adopters and simply curious folk.

Some rumors claim Samsung will debut the device late in 2025, though others say 2026 is more likely.