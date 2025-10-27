What you need to know

Samsung is unveiling its first Galaxy Z TriFold this week at the APEC CEO Summit in South Korea.

The Galaxy Z TriFold might launch in select regions — South Korea, China, Singapore, Taiwan, and the UAE — while a U.S. release now seems unlikely.

The device uses a dual-hinge in-folding system, transforming from a 6.5-inch phone to an 8-inch mini tablet, and then to a 10-inch full screen when fully opened.

Samsung is getting ready to take a big step with its hardware. After leading the foldable market with the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip, the company plans to reveal its first tri-fold smartphone later this week. But according to a recent rumor, the launch will be limited, and the U.S. probably won't get it right away.

The Korean tech giant is set to pull the wraps off the Galaxy Z TriFold at the APEC CEO Summit in South Korea, happening October 28–31. This launch marks the company’s jump into a completely new device category, featuring a dual-hinge setup that lets the phone fold twice.

The Galaxy Z TriFold will feature a dual-hinge in-folding design, meaning both sides fold inward toward the main display. When closed, the phone looks like a typical smartphone with a 6.5-inch cover display, but once unfolded in stages, it can expand to 8 inches and, fully opened, stretch to a massive 10-inch screen.

Early reports suggest Samsung has been refining the hinge durability and optimizing the display software to ensure seamless transitions between folded modes. Under the hood, the TriFold is rumored to run on last year’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset rather than Qualcomm’s latest processor.

The price will put this phone firmly in the ultra-premium range, with estimates around 4 million won, or about $2,780. To reduce risk, Samsung is reportedly limiting the first batch to about 50,000 units, which makes sense since this is still an experimental product.

Western markets might be skipped

Unfortunately for foldable enthusiasts -- and despite recent rumors to the contrary -- I think it's very unlikely that Samsung will release its first trifold beyond Korea, the greater Chinese market (including Singapore & Taiwan), & possibly the UAE. I'd love to be wrong, though.October 26, 2025

The biggest twist in the story? The Galaxy Z TriFold might not even make it to the United States, contrary to previous reports. Instead, it will debut in select regions, including South Korea, China, Singapore, Taiwan, and the UAE, as per reliable leaker Evan Blass on X.

The tri-fold concept is as ambitious as it is untested, and Samsung seems to be treating it as a high-end showcase instead of a product for everyone. As the company moves into this new area, people will be watching to see how the TriFold performs in real life, including its hinge strength, battery life, and how well Android works with the changing screen sizes.

The Galaxy Z TriFold could set the tone for the next generation of portable devices that blur the lines between phones, tablets, and even small laptops.