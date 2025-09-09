Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Samsung is prepping a new foldable category with the Galaxy Z TriFold, featuring a tri-fold design instead of the usual dual-folding mechanism.

The tri-fold folds inward in a U-shape, setting it apart from Huawei Mate XT’s S-fold.

It has a central cover display flanked by two folding panels.

Samsung is said to be gearing up for a new foldable category with the Galaxy Z TriFold. Unlike past models, it sports a tri-fold design, and a recent leak offers the first look at how it folds and unfolds.

The South Korean tech giant has been tight-lipped on its tri-fold plans since January’s Galaxy Unpacked, but @TechHighest just dropped an animation on X showing a tri-fold phone in action, likely straight from a recent One UI 8 build (via SamMobile).

Previously, the same leaker shared other visuals of the Galaxy Z TriFold, spotlighting its design and key features.

The latest leak seems to confirm the tri-fold’s inward, U-shaped fold, making it unmistakably different from the Huawei Mate XT’s S-fold, which flips part of its main screen to the outside.

Furthermore, the leaked One UI animations seem to confirm that Samsung’s tri-fold features a central cover display flanked by two panels that fold around it.

Crucially, it showcases a standout trick of the Galaxy Z TriFold, namely letting you shoot selfies with the main rear cameras.

Taking selfies with the rear cameras works much like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but with an extra display panel in play. The leak also revisits the phone’s folding action, matching earlier details from the same source, so there's nothing shocking here.

The animation suggests this unusual placement was likely chosen to give the best selfie previews using the main cameras, positioned to the viewer’s left.

Other whispers about the tri-fold point to a titanium frame, 16GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon chipset. The phone is clearly aiming high, and likely costing just as much.

Some leaks hint that Samsung’s first tri-fold might launch in select markets first, holding off a full global rollout until 2026.