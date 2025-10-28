What you need to know

Samsung showcased its first trifolding smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold, at the APEC Summit in Korea.

The Galaxy Z TriFold features two hinges, a 10-inch unfolded screen, and a 6.5-inch cover display.

Leaks suggest it uses a 200MP camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and folds inward with a U-shaped design.

The phone may launch soon in Asian markets, though its U.S. availability remains uncertain.

Samsung has long been rumored to be working on a trifolding smartphone, and today (Oct. 28) at the APEC Summit in South Korea, the company officially gave us our first look at the Galaxy Z TriFold.

No media or attendees were allowed to use the phone at the event, but according to Korean outlet Dailian, the prototype was showcased behind a glass display. An animation played in front of the prototypes on the glass display, demonstrating how the foldable would work.

Similar to Huawei's Mate XT and what previous leaks have shown, the Galaxy Z TriFold will feature two hinges and three folding display parts (hence the name 'TriFold'). However, unlike the Mate XT that folds outward and inward, the Galaxy Z TriFold will use a U-shaped mechanism — meaning both outer folding screens will fold inward, as seen in the video below.

A first look at how the Galaxy Z TriFold actually folds

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Dailian) (Image credit: Dailian) (Image credit: Dailian) (Image credit: Dailian)

As for specs, Samsung's trifolding phone will feature a 10-inch display when fully unfolded and a 6.5-inch cover display. No other details are known yet, but it reportedly uses the same 200MP camera sensor as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Separately, reliable leaker @UniverseIce shared what appear to be press renders of the Galaxy Z TriFold on X. While the renders don't reveal much, they show that Samsung's trifold continues the company's design language and looks quite similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The renders also show a selfie camera on both the inner and outer displays, though the bezels appear slightly thicker.

Samsung hasn't confirmed when it plans to officially unveil the device, but rumors suggest it could debut as soon as next month. The company's showcase, however, confirms the device is nearing its official introduction.

It remains uncertain whether the Galaxy Z TriFold will launch in the U.S. Initially, reports suggested it would, but newer information indicates otherwise. That said, the Galaxy Z TriFold is expected to launch in Asian markets, including Korea, Taiwan, China, Singapore, and the UAE.