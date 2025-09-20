Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

News Weekly (Image credit: Future) News Weekly is our column where we highlight and summarize some of the week's top stories so you can catch up on the latest tech news.

This is Android Central's News Weekly, your go-to source for a concise roundup of the week's most significant tech stories. This is where we delve into the top headlines that provide the latest developments and innovations contributing to the digital landscape.

This week, Samsung's XR Moohan headset and trifold emerge in leaks, Meta unveils three new smart glasses, Nothing Ear 3 arrives with a unique ability, OnePlus 15 renders leak, and Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 brings early reveal of upcoming Pixel features. Let's dive in, shall we?

Samsung's next range of devices could launch next month

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Read more here and here

Samsung's next wave of devices has been in the news lately, with leaks showing up about the Galaxy Z Trifold and the XR Moohan headset.

The report comes from a Korean news website (ETNews) that states that the extended reality (XR) headset, "Project Moohan," will be unveiled via an online Galaxy Unpacked event on Oct. 21. Initially, rumors suggested that Samsung could launch its XR headset along with its trifold device on Sept. 29 and open sales in October. The date seems to have been adjusted to "coordinate internal marketing strategies and ensure completeness," the publication added.

There have been conflicting reports about when Samsung could launch the trifold; some suggest that it could show up with the XR headset, while this report states that it will be unveiled at a separate event in November. We may not have a date pinned down, but Samsung is reportedly going to launch the trifold device in the U.S. simultaneously with South Korea. A "person familiar with the company's plans" told CNN that the U.S. has been a part of their launch discussions.

Meta's next-gen smart glasses arrive

(Image credit: Android Central)

Read more here

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meta just wrapped up its annual Connect conference and dropped three new smartglasses and some key updates to its Meta AI. The most exciting announcement was the company's Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, which are its first to feature a display built into the lens, fully powered by Meta's AI, and also come with a Meta Neural Band that uses hand gestures to help you make calls, type texts, and even take pictures on the go. This allows for seamless, hands-free interaction with the glasses.

Meta also released the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2), an updated version of its popular glasses, featuring twice the battery life and a 3K camera. Users can expect double the battery life, meaning the frames can last up to eight hours with "typical" use and charge to 50% in ~20 minutes.

Meta even ventured into a pair of glasses that are exclusively for outdoor enthusiasts, craving adventure, or even sports enthusiasts. The Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses feature a 12MP wide-angle camera that captures up to 3K resolution, along with Slow Motion, Hyperlapse, and adjustable stabilization for smooth action shots. The glasses work with Garmin and Strava for real-time AI stats, milestone auto-capture, and overlayed performance metrics you can share instantly on several social media platforms, talk about being caught in the moment!

Nothing Ear 3 arrives with an external Super Mic

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Read more here

After teasing its premium earbuds in full, Nothing unveiled the Ear 3 earlier this week. The earbuds come in black or white colorways, both of which feature a transparent design and an aluminum and plastic case.

Speaking of the case, it has a built-in dual-microphone system with a dedicated "Talk" button. This "Super Mic" makes calls clear even in very loud places. All you have to do is press the button, and the audio input switches from the buds to the case, and the case transforms into a mic. Pretty handy for when you need to record reels for Instagram/TikTok or if you need to record a quick voice note.

The Nothing Ear 3 also gets upgraded sound quality, featuring a larger 12mm dynamic driver, up from the Ear 2, which will supposedly increase the bass to 6 dB and up to a 4 dB improvement in treble. The adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) can now cancel up to 45 dB of noise and automatically adjusts to your surroundings.

Nothing Ear 3 costs $179 in the U.S., and is also available in the U.K. and Europe for £179 and €179, respectively.

OnePlus 15 shows up in a leak looking like iPhone's distant cousin

(Image credit: Weibo)

Read more here

The leak comes from a Weibo user (via GSMArena) who claims to have got their hands on the OnePlus 15, showing the new camera module design and the three colors it will reportedly launch in. If this image is the real deal, it seems like OnePlus has let go of its usual circular camera array, swapping it for an iPhone-esque design.

The image shows a square camera module at the top left of the device, with two lenses arranged vertically and a third lens to their right — very similar to the iPhone 16 Pro. The module also includes a flash, but no Hasselblad branding, swapping it for OnePlus' own DetailMax Engine.

The phone also appears in three colors: Absolute Black, Mist Purple, and Sand Dune. The OnePlus 15 is rumored to feature a flat 6.7-inch 1.5K resolution display with an "ultra-high refresh" 165Hz rate, confirmed by the CEO himself. The display bezel is also said to be "symmetrical front." The OnePlus 15 is also expected to get Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset and a massive 7,000 mAh battery.

We might see the flagship launch sometime in October, according to several other rumors.

Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 arrives with customizable icons

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Read more here

Google started rolling out Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 for Pixel devices, including the newest edition, the Pixel 10 series. This seems to be shaping up as an essential update showing beta users more than just a gist of what they can expect in December's Pixel feature drop.

Considering the software is in the "later-stage" beta, it brings with it new features as well as security updates. The one feature that really stands out is the ability to customize icon shapes — neat, right? It gives users more control over how they'd like to customize their home screen, and you can select from a variety of different icon styles that match your preference. You can even turn your apps into tiny flower blobs or cookies.

Another feature that's customer-facing is for the fitness enthusiasts; this beta introduces upgrades to Health Connect on the device. It gives users the ability to seamlessly track their steps using the device's sensors, and Google notes that this feature won't cause your battery to drain as much. The beta also introduces enhanced security features for both developers and users.

More stories this week

Those are some of the biggest stories from this week. Meanwhile, here are some other stories that are worth catching up on: