What you need to know

Samsung is reportedly developing a new "Health Assistant" within its Galaxy AI environment to help users with "guided" tips based on their data.

It seems Samsung's assistant will utilize trends and more captured via its Health app to tailor personalized tips for users.

Samsung Health recently updated, adding a "Find Care" feature to connect users with virtual doctors for video visits.

Samsung is reportedly working to bring more AI assistance to its Galaxy phones, but for its world of health features.

A report by SammyGuru highlights a new assistant in testing dubbed the "Samsung Health Assistant." The company's on-device description of the feature states this AI will answer questions "about your activity, sleep, nutrition, stress, or energy score." This AI assistant, which is reportedly running off Samsung's Galaxy AI software, will let users chat with it. The company's early test states its Health Assistant will leverage your "chat history" and "health trends" to answer your questions.

As the publication notes, Samsung's Health Assistant lends itself toward personalization, using your specific statistics and data to answer questions that fit your recent sleep and wellness trends.

The Health Assistant is also reportedly positioned as more of a "guide" rather than a tool to provide a diagnosis for a person's health. In a test chat, the AI responded to the publication's questions about ways to improve their sleep, which it responded with ways to calm their "sleep environment" every night. Additionally, the AI even offered upper-body workout ideas for building more muscle.

For now, there's no telling when Samsung could roll this out in its Galaxy AI chats.

Using AI & Virtual Assistance

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: SammyGuru) (Image credit: SammyGuru)

Samsung's placing its health assistance at the forefront of its devices, as a recent update for the app brought virtual doctor visits. The company's new "Find Care" feature matches" users with virtual doctors who are available for a same-day visit or sometime during that week. Additionally, users can text their virtual doctor in between video visits in case their condition has changed.

The Health Records function available in Samsung Health has now integrated with pharmacies, such as Walgreens in the U.S. Users can track their prescriptions and keep better tabs on their health routines.

This isn't the only "assistant" app Samsung has developed recently, as the company recently launched its Gallery Assistant test via the Members app in South Korea. The company is interested in making photo edits a little more streamlined, offering a centralized array of photo and video tools. The app's test is available for Galaxy S25 devices rocking One UI 8, as well as the Flip 7 and Fold 7.