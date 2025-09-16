Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Samsung has launched Gallery Assistant in the Members app, aiming to centralize all photo and video editing tools.

The app is currently in beta for One UI 8 devices, including Galaxy S25, Z Fold 7, and Z Flip 7, with wider availability still uncertain.

Batch editing is a key feature, letting users apply the same tweaks to multiple photos and videos at once.

Sign-ups are live in South Korea, hinting that a stable release is coming soon.

Samsung has started rolling out Gallery Assistant within the Members app, aiming to bring all your photo and video editing tools into one spot.

Gallery Assistant is now in beta for One UI 8 devices, covering flagships like the Galaxy S25, Z Fold 7, and Z Flip 7 (via 9to5Google). Whether it’ll reach all compatible devices once One UI 8 fully rolls out is still up in the air.

With sign-ups now open in South Korea (for now), a stable version of the app is expected to roll out soon.

The star feature

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: 9to5Google)

A standout feature of the app is its batch editing capability, letting users apply the same edits to multiple photos and videos at once. This makes repetitive tweaks quick and effortless.

Beyond batch edits, Gallery Assistant packs a few more handy media tools. For instance, you can compress photos and videos to save space, rotate or flip them, and use Image Clipper to snip objects from images into stickers or new files.

Korean users also found more features like advanced cropping, though many tools already exist in Samsung's default editor. The new controls are granular: a slider for compression strength, HEVC for videos, and batch extraction for up to 20 images. Its watermark tool can also tile a pattern across the entire image, making it nearly impossible to crop out.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Samsung Community)

Once the beta wraps up, Samsung could roll in more features. There’s no word yet on when it’ll expand beyond South Korea, though.

Galaxy users eager to test the new features can hop into the Samsung Members app and tap the Gallery Assistant beta banner to join.