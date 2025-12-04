What you need to know

One UI 8.5 brings major UI changes inspired by Apple's Liquid Glass design and a revamped Quick Settings panel.

The update adds new Galaxy AI tools like improved Photo Assist and a smarter Bixby that understands complex commands.

One UI 8.5 includes upgrades like faster Quick Share and auto-adjusting lock screen layouts for images.

The first beta rolls out this month in select regions, with a second beta expanding to India and Poland.

Samsung has been internally testing the One UI 8.5 software update for its Galaxy smartphones and tablets for a while now, and while previous leaks have given us an idea of what to expect, a new leak has revealed every single feature coming with the update.

Reputed leaker @taruvats33 on X shared the full changelog of the One UI 8.5 update ahead of the beta release for the Galaxy S25 series. While we already know that One UI 8.5 will adopt some new UI changes inspired by Apple's Liquid Glass UI in iOS 26, as well as a highly customizable Quick Settings panel, the feature list shows much more than just UI tweaks.

For example, as a part of the new Galaxy AI features, you'll be able to generate AI images using different Photo Assist tools without saving each iteration. Similarly, a smarter Bixby is headed to Galaxy devices with One UI 8.5, believed to be powered by Perplexity.

Other new features in One UI 8.5 include faster sharing with friends and family via improved Quick Share, automatic lock screen layout adjustments so the clock and widgets don't cover important parts of your images, and more.

The first One UI 8.5 beta is expected to go live this month, with the initial phase limited to regions including the US, UK, Korea, and Germany. Another beta will reportedly arrive before the Galaxy S26 launch and expand availability to India and Poland.

For now, you can check out the complete changelog of the One UI 8.5 update down below:

Here's the full Samsung One UI 8.5 changelog

Galaxy AI

Continuous image generation

Keep creating without stopping. Photo Assist now lets you generate Al images using different Photo assist features without saving each iteration. When you’re done, you can review all your creations in your history and pick your favorites.

Bixby

Smarter device control

Talk to Bixby in your own words. Bixby is now better at finding the setting or feature you need, even if you don’t use exact commands or feature names. Just say what you need and let Bixby do the rest.

Ask anything, anytime

Whether you need a quick answer or detailed information, just ask Bixby for an instant response. There’s no need to spend time on multiple searches or switching between apps.

Conversation history

Looking back at past conversations with Bixby is easier than ever. You can now access your conversation history from the side panel in the Bixby app.

Connectivity

Storage share

Access your files anywhere. Files from your other Samsung phones, tablets, and PCs are available in the My Files app on your phone. You can also access your phone’s files on other Samsung devices, even your TV.

Quickly connect to Smart View devices

Connect to your favorite display faster. You can now add a shortcut on your Home screen to instantly mirror your phone’s screen to a TV or other display device.

Enhanced Auracast features

It’s easier than ever to listen to and broadcast sound with Auracast. Options for both broadcasting and listening are now located in the Audio broadcast menu in Settings.

Voice broadcasts

Broadcast your voice to people around you with Auracast. In addition to media sound, you can now broadcast your voice using your phone’s built-in microphone.

Battery and power

Revamped battery info

See your battery use more clearly. The redesigned Battery settings screen makes it easier to check remaining time, charging status, and daily usage over the past week.

Improved Power saving

Use Power saving to make your battery last longer without charging. Choose Standard for moderate savings and customizable limits, or choose Maximum to turn off all non-essential features and make your battery last as long as possible.

Accessibility

Easily control Bluetooth hearing aids

Access settings for your Bluetooth hearing aids directly from the Accessibility shortcut. A pop-up will appear that lets you change your hearing program, turn Ambient sound on or off, and more.

Control magnification with mouse or keyboard

Keep what you need magnified in view with these new options. You can make the magnified area follow the cursor as you type or move when you change focus using the keyboard. When using a mouse, you can make the magnified area shift as you move the pointer to the edge of the screen.

Dwell action and Corner actions

The Auto action after pointer stops feature has been divided into 2 features. Dwell action lets you set custom actions when your mouse stops moving for a certain amount of time. Corner actions let you set a different action for each corner of the screen.

Even more improvements

More customizable quick panel

Arrange your quick settings just the way you like them. You can now add, remove, reorder, and reorganize controls in the quick panel.

Early alerts for reminders

Get alerts before reminders are due to make sure you don’t forget important tasks. You can choose how far in advance to get an alert for each reminder.

Partial screen recording

Include only what you need in your screen recordings. You can now select only the part of the screen that you want to record.

Calculator nudges

Save time on calculations. Numbers and formulas copied to your clipboard will be suggested when you open Calculator so you can enter them with a quick tap.

Keep window sizes in DeX

DeX now remembers your app window sizes and positions. When you open an app again, it appears just as you left it.

Clock

Weather alarm backgrounds

Wake up to an alarm that gets you ready for the day’s weather. Your alarm screen can now show the current weather conditions as a background when it rings.

Time zone converter

Compare time zones at a glance. The new slider in the Clock app makes it easy to check the time difference between places around the world.

Samsung Health

Enhanced weekly reports

See a fuller picture of your health each week. Weekly reports now include data from your medication tracker and mindfulness sessions.

Upgraded Sharing Experience

Share your workouts your way. Mix and match your exercise stats with photos from your workout to create the perfect social media post.

Start meditations from your watch

Find calm right from your wrist. You can now start favorite or recommended meditations directly on your Galaxy Watch without picking up your phone.

Antioxidant measurements from your watch

Check your antioxidant levels anytime. Measure directly from your Galaxy Watch, even if it’s not connected to your phone. Works with Galaxy Watch8 and Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Security and privacy

Theft protection

Keep your phone and data safe in case it is lost or stolen. Turn on Failed authentication lock to automatically lock the screen in case there are too many failed attempts to verify your identity using your fingerprints, PIN, pattern, or password. Identity check also protects even more settings before.

Turn off Auto blocker temporarily.

If you need to temporarily disable Auto blocker’s security protection, a new option lets you turn it on automatically 30 minutes later so you don’t forget.

Quick Share

Avoid unwanted sharing requests

You can now set Quick Share to only receive files from other devices signed in to your Samsung account or Google account.

Photo sharing suggestions

Share photos with the right people faster. When you share pictures that include friends or family, Quick Share can recognize who’s in them and suggest sharing directly with those people.

Home and Lock screens

Automatic Lock screen layout

Wallpapers with pictures of people or pets now fit perfectly every time. When you choose a photo for your Lock screen, the layout adjusts automatically so the clock and widgets don’t cover important parts of the picture.

More customizable clock fonts

Personalize your Lock screen clock. You can now adjust the thickness of more font styles to match your preferred look.

Weather

Enhanced weather widget

Quickly check upcoming precipitation in the Weather widget on your Home screen. The widget now shows a graph if precipitation is expected in the next few hours.

Pollen index

Check how much pollen is in the air to help manage your allergies. You can check pollen levels for trees, grass, and ragweed.