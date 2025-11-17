One UI 8.5 leak reveals Samsung Internet app's major UI changes

What you need to know

Samsung Internet app's One UI 8.5 brings significant UI changes and new features for Galaxy devices.

Redesigned address bar and grid layout enhance user experience and accessibility within the browser.

New privacy features and AI Search option improve browsing efficiency and security for users.

One UI 8.5 seems to be bringing some major UI changes to Galaxy devices, as several leaks have indicated. From new features to a full revamp of Samsung's Internet app, the next software update seems to bring major improvements to your device experience.

A new leak from Galaxy Techie and thatjoshguy69 gives us an early look at what Samsung's got in store for us with the new browser (spotted by Sammy Guru).

First up, visually, Samsung appears to be working on a new icon and welcome screen, according to the leaked screenshots. The address bar at the bottom also gets a more blurred look, with it disappearing into the background when the user scrolls.

The publication further notes that the browser's grid layout now echoes the appearance of Gallery albums. This new design includes floating options, simplifying access to several helpful functions.

(Image credit: Sammy Guru)

Additionally, screenshots shared by the tipsters also suggest that Samsung is making the floating bar better, letting you move things around and access extra buttons.

The app has improved the accessibility of synced tabs and secret mode, which are now just a tap away within the tabs menu. Additionally, Internet Browser version 29.1.2.23 offers a more minimal, compact layout for tabs, allowing users to either stack or list them as semi-transparent tabs.

One UI 8.5 Samsung Internet has got a new icon, welcome screen, features and more. The blurred address bar now floats and disappears when scrolling. The grid layout is similar to the new Gallery albums with floating options. pic.twitter.com/EoV5CQtbbyNovember 15, 2025

Redesign brings more privacy

(Image credit: Sammy Guru)

The redesign is also expected to tackle those annoying fixed-position pop-ups and will supposedly allow direct in-app video liking. Furthermore, a new AI Search option is accessible within the debug settings, offering querying capabilities through either Gemini or Perplexity, which seems like a nifty feature to have right within the browser.

Lastly, the Korean OEM could be making managing multiple tabs a breeze with a pop-up menu that was spotted whilst closing the browser, which allows you to close all the tabs at once, or "never show this message again."