What you need to know

Samsung is internally testing One UI 8.5, expected to launch alongside the Galaxy S26 series.

The new One UI 8.5 build adds AI-powered notification summaries for English and Korean messages.

A new priority notifications feature helps display important alerts at the top of the panel.

Samsung has reduced the 3D effect from icons, and a public beta release is expected soon.

While it's only been about a month since Samsung began rolling out the stable One UI 8 update, the company has been aggressively testing the next version, One UI 8.5, likely set to debut alongside the Galaxy S26 series. Samsung now appears to have released another internal build of One UI 8.5 for the Galaxy S25, introducing some new features we're seeing for the first time.

According to reliable Samsung leaker Tarun Vats, the company has started internal testing for One UI 8.5. The new version carries the build number "YJH" and includes the October 2025 patch. The update is reportedly around 2GB in size, and while it remains only for internal testing, tipster Max Jambor gained access to it, revealing several features planned for the next major update.

Samsung has long been working on an AI-based notification summaries feature for One UI. The feature, as the name suggests, would allow users to summarize "long messages" and show a brief preview in the notification panel. As spotted by a user on X, the new One UI 8.5 build now adds this option in the settings menu.

AI summaries and priority alerts spotted in One UI 8.5

(Image credit: Max Jambor)

The settings text reads, "Show a short summary for conversational notifications in English and Korean." It seems the feature will initially support only these two languages and work for conversation-related notifications. As per the text in the Settings, users will also be able to choose which apps show summarized notifications in app's settings.

The new One UI 8.5 build also adds a priority notifications feature, which places important alerts at the top so you don't miss them. Similar to AI-base notification summaries, you will be able to set priorities within app notification settings.

Additionally, Tarun Vats revealed that the latest One UI 8.5 version has reduced or nearly removed the 3D look from icons.

Samsung hasn't yet begun public testing for One UI 8.5, but a beta release is expected soon. We'll keep you updated once Samsung rolls out the first beta build to the public.