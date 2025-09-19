Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

A tipster on X (formerly Twitter) states Samsung has started internally testing a One UI 8.5 version with the Galaxy S25 series.

It's unclear what the test contains this early on and, more importantly, the idea of a public beta for this version is still unknown.

Samsung officially launched One UI 8 (Android 16) this week, bringing major security/privacy updates to the Galaxy S25 and personalization upgrades.

We're just barely getting our hands on Samsung's latest major Android OS, One UI 8 (Android 16), and it seems the company's already moving on.

Reported early this morning by Tarun Vats on X, it seems Samsung has started internally testing a One UI 8.5 version update using the Galaxy S25 series. Vats explicitly states that these are the "first test builds" Samsung has crafted using its latest flagship series. The builds bear version numbers S938BXXU5CYIA, S938BOXM5CYIA, and S938BXXU5CYIA for the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra.

While some users in the thread are holding out hope for a public One UI 8.5 beta, Vats expresses uncertainty.

There's not much else to dissect about this, as Samsung's only getting started with the 0.5 addition to its One UI 8 software. SamMobile theorizes that we likely won't see this update roll out until next year, when Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S26 series. This speculation could come to pass, especially when we consider the recent rumors we've heard about One UI 8.5.

One UI 8 first, please

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Amidst the hype for One UI 8's original test period earlier this year, rumors surfaced, suggesting Samsung already had v8.5 on the brain. This update was speculated to bring "large improvements" to the Galaxy S26 series. Tipsters stated that the supposed existence of an 8.5 would bring more substantial updates to Samsung's Galaxy devices over a smaller, iterative "8.1" patch.

The assumptions didn't stop there, as another rumor states One UI 8.5 could bring the option to choose between gesture and button navigation during your initial device startup. The choices could be given on a dedicated splash screen, with each option available to tap before moving on to other new device setup items. Currently, after turning on your Galaxy device for the first time, you need to dive into its Settings to change your navigational preference.

This change would be a welcome one if Samsung is truly looking to do so.

We're putting One UI 8.5 to the side for now and getting starry-eyed at Samsung's recent official launch of One UI 8 (Android 16). The Galaxy S25 is just starting to finally receive the major Android OS upgrade this week, bringing it in line with the features and capabilities of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7. Upgraded privacy measures, courtesy of Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection, and network security to protect you when online.