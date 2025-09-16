Samsung Galaxy S25 users finally get One UI 8 as it expands to more devices

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Samsung launches One UI 8, enhancing Galaxy S25 with AI features and a revamped user experience.

New privacy measures include Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection and upgraded network security against online threats.

Customizable lock screen designs and personalized wallpapers debut in One UI 8 for an improved aesthetic.

Samsung is finally rolling out the stable official version of One UI 8 (Android 16) to Galaxy models starting today (Sept. 15), as the company notes in its press release. After seeing almost six beta versions of the software, Galaxy S25 users were pretty much waiting impatiently for an official rollout, considering Samsung's latest foldables came with the official software out of the box.

With One UI 8, users will be able to leverage a better user experience on all form factors and gain access to advanced multimodal Galaxy AI capabilities. These capabilities are said to provide personalized suggestions to users, taking over mundane tasks and making things quicker while using their device.

(Image credit: Samsung)

As seen in multiple beta versions, One UI 8 will look through your routines and phone usability to give you proactive tips that are said to support your daily schedule. Speaking of schedule, Now Bar will show real-time app activity and media player progress directly on the right on your lock screen or a Z Flip's cover screen, making it extremely handy to keep an eye on things.

Now Brief provides even more personalized daily updates, including "traffic, important reminders, and weekly moments to reflect on your daily routine." It also gives you recommendations, including music and video picks tailored to your subscriptions and interests. With this feature, you can keep a tab on your sleep and energy scores just at a glance from Samsung Health.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Speaking of AI, One UI 8 also brings the power of Gemini onto these phones. Gemini Live and Circle to Search enhance the device's capabilities. Need a quick chat with Gemini for help, or just want to circle something on your screen? You'll get tips and tricks super easily, and the whole experience is seamless as ever. The Korean OEM notes that Gemini Live is now available directly through FlexWindow , which means you can summon it right from your cover screen.

Users also get to explore other AI features like Drawing Assist and Writing Assist, which amplify the user's creative process and help them explore ideas that could enhance their work.

Privacy and security

Samsung is also improving the privacy and security on the device with One UI 8, keeping things encrypted as much as possible for the user. Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP) creates secure, app-specific storage for AI. Additionally, the Personal Data Engine (PDE) also helps with security. Knox Matrix takes it a step further and signs users out of risky devices, alerts other Galaxy devices, and offers data protection advice. Lastly, upgraded PQC improves network protection against new online threats, even if you're on a public WiFi, which is a neat feature to have.

(Image credit: Samsung)

That said, with new software comes a new and improved user interface. You can now take personalization of the lock screen to another level, with the new clock design that stretches and adapts to match your wallpaper. "The clock’s font wraps around faces or objects, ensuring visibility without disrupting the image – whether it’s a close-up selfie or a scenic skyline. You can also customize the thickness, size, and color of the font to meet your personal taste," the post added.

With One UI 8, users will be able to create custom wallpapers effortlessly, drawing inspiration from Galaxy AI's suggestions and themes. The FlexWindow also allows for personalized emoji or background colors for emoji wallpapers.

As for now, the One UI 8 update is rolling out, starting with the Galaxy S25 series. The update will expand to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets throughout October, including the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy S24 FE, and more.