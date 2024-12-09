Galaxy S24 series' latest security patch is just a One UI 7 waiting room

What you need to know

Samsung was spotted rolling out its December 2024 security patch to its flagship Galaxy S24 models.

The patch is extremely light as it seems the company has only included several security fixes alongside "Critical" and "High" level solutions.

Fortunately, Samsung kicked off its first One UI 7 (Android 15) beta this month, which is filled with loads of new goodies for eager testers.

Samsung was spotted pushing its monthly security patch to several of its current-gen devices.

As spotted by SamMobile, the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra are beginning to receive the December 2024 security patch. What's important about this is that the devices have been spotted downloading the update in South Korea with version number S92xNKSS5AXKA. It seems like we can expect the U.S. version and other regions to see the update as the week progresses.

The changelog is extremely light, with the Korean OEM only highlighting the existence of "security fixes/enhancements" with the December patch.

The publication highlighted a post by GalaxyClub (Dutch), which states the update features "eight" fixes for aspects like the One UI interface, Settings app, DeX, and more.

Samsung's December patch changelog detailed six "Critical" level fixes alongside 28 "High" level fixes. The company is correcting issues for ThemeCenter, as well as an opening that could've allowed an attacker to "improperly" alter your Galaxy phone's settings. A fix for the Cryptographic Signature in SmartSwitch is included, which should remove the possibility of an attacker installing "malicious software" on your device.

Elsewhere, Samsung states it has rolled in two fixes as part of its Semiconductor patch this month. The fixes were done in tandem with Google to solve critical vulnerabilities that could've negatively impacted your security.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The GalaxyClub post also mentions that the Galaxy S24 FE is receiving an Android 14-based December security update in Europe (vS721BXXS3AXK6). The device is reportedly joined by the recent foldables: the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 with versions F741BXXS2AXKC and F956BXXS2AXKC, respectively.

As previously stated, these updates are currently moving across the world, so keep your eyes peeled for them as we progress.

The December security patch is light, but that's likely because of what Samsung kicked off last week: the first One UI 7 beta. While the S24 FE didn't get an invite, the rest of the flagship S24 series is in. The beta is using software based on Android 15 and features several new goodies. Samsung's announcement detailed the "Now Bar," which is lumped into the lock screen to see "important notifications dynamically" without opening your phone.

"Call Transcript" will automatically transcribe a recorded call in 20 (supported) languages. The Knox Matrix dashboard gives users more security insight into their connected devices alongside much more.

We've been sitting and waiting for One UI 7's beta through Samsung's multitude of delays and it's finally here. While the exact time isn't certain, it appears that we can expect One UI 7's (Android 15) full release during the Galaxy S25 launch or shortly after.