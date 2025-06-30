One UI 8 Beta rolls into the Galaxy S25 series and Galaxy Watches
Samsung refines One UI 8 ahead of its highly anticipated foldables event.
What you need to know
- One UI 8 beta 3 for Galaxy S25 includes significant bug fixes and the latest June security patch.
- The One UI 8 Watch beta appears to be now available for various Galaxy Watch models.
- New features for Galaxy Watch users include Bedtime Guidance, Vascular Load, Running Coach, and Antioxidant Index.
Samsung is gearing up for its foldables launch, which is commencing in less than two weeks. They are likely to launch with One UI 8 out of the box, and the company appears to be readying the software as it has rolled out the third beta of the One UI 8 for the Galaxy S25 series.
Per the tipster, Tarun Vats on X, the One UI 8 beta 3 has started rolling out to Galaxy S25 devices in regions including Korea, Germany, the U.K., and India (One UI 8 beta 2), and the corresponding changelog indicates what to expect from the latest beta. It comprises the ZYFA version, and there are several bug fixes accompanying it.
Galaxy S25: One UI 8 beta 3 update also released in Korea Build version: S938NKSU4ZYFA/ S938NOKR4ZYFA/S938NKSU4BYFA pic.twitter.com/pp3GpCF5exJune 30, 2025
Here's the latest One UI 8 beta 3's changelog:
- Fixed the overlap issue between the status bar of the Recents app and the running app menu in specific status of NaviStar
- Fixed the issue that the keyboard input occurs only when reboots on the Security folder PIN input screen
- Improved the issue that intermittently lengthens loading time when entering Mode / Routine menu
- Fixed text input swipe to type error using gesture on keyboard screen
- Fixed text input (S Pen to text) error with S Pen
- Added back screen preview to Laboratory
- SW stabilization through updates to many apps
- Many other improvements
Users have to note that it is a sizable update measuring around 3654MB and it also incorporates the latest June security patch.
One UI 8 Watch beta sees a wider roll out
On the other hand, Samsung’s first One UI 8 Watch beta appears to have started to roll out to Galaxy Watches as well. According to 9to5Google, smartwatches including the Galaxy Watch 7 series, Watch Ultra, Watch FE, Watch 6, and Watch 5 series are believed to be eligible for the latest beta.
Samsung recently announced the One UI 8 Watch beta program that brings notable upgrades to the Galaxy Watch users, like having Bedtime Guidance, an all-new Vascular Load tool, a new Running coach, and an Antioxidant Index feature.
