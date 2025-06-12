What you need to know

One UI 8 beta 2 is now available for the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra in select regions, offering new features and security updates.

The latest firmware is seen in regions including Germany, Korea, Poland, and the U.K.

Also, the first One UI 8 beta is expanding to India and Poland, bringing the June security patch to these regions.

Samsung has begun rolling out the second beta of the One UI 8, the company's latest Android 16-based update for the Galaxy S25 series.

After releasing the first beta for the Galaxy S25 trio last month, the tech giant is back with a new update for the same Android flagships, which brings new features, several bug fixes, and the latest June security patch.

(Image credit: SamMobile)

SamMobile notes that the second One UI 8 beta is widely seen for the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra in regions including Germany, Korea, Poland, and the U.K. Per the shared screenshot of the changelog, it seems to be a sizeable update measuring around 1236MB and features S938U1UEU4ZYF3/ S938U1OYM4ZYF3/ S938U1UEU4BYF3 version numbers.

The new features include a user feedback feature "to improve interpreter performance." As mentioned, several issues were fixed, like text alignment issues for Now Brief, and improvements across widgets, and fingerprint unlock errors were also addressed. Galaxy AI, Clock app, and camera app-related bugs also seem to have been fixed.

One UI 8 Expansion

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

While we are seeing the second beta in the aforementioned regions. The first beta, on the other hand, has also started to expand in other regions. Starting today (June 12), according to SamMobile and tipster Tarun Vats on X, Samsung has opened up the first beta for Galaxy S25 series users in India and Poland, and it already appears to be live in these regions. It is also a sizable 3.6GB update that is also bringing the June 2025 security patch.

Per previous leaks, the One UI 8 beta should also be hitting older Galaxy models. While it is currently limited to the flagship trio, we should be seeing it on devices like the Galaxy S24 series and the Galaxy S23 series. The former is expected to see the firmware by the end of June or early July. On the latter, it could arrive by mid-July.