What you need to know

Samsung is rolling out its June security update in South Korea for the Galaxy S25 series ahead of other regions.

The patch features a host of Galaxy-specific fixes for its devices; however, the patch has reportedly updated its bootloader for the next One UI 8 beta.

The first One UI 8 beta introduced users to Samsung's "new rhythm" of software moving forward, as it features UX reworks and more.

Samsung's latest flagship series is starting to receive its monthly security patch, but there's reportedly a little more in store.

As spotted by SamMobile, Samsung's June 2025 security patch is hitting its Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra models with version number AYE5 in South Korea. Per usual, the Korean OEM detailed its Galaxy-specific fixes in a lengthy changelog. In total, Samsung states it has included fixes for 36 High-level fixes.

The patch notes state several of these fixes concern 19 discovered vulnerabilities and exposures from within its software. Samsung encourages users to download and install this update as soon as possible to ensure they and their phones remain secure.

Among the fixes, the patch notes highlight fixes for the "fingerprint trustlet," which should block attackers from gaining "improper" access to your device. Moreover, there's a fix included to correct a "ScreenCapture for Galaxy Watch" issue that was previously reported in December 2024.

As users download this patch, SamMobile says there's a little One UI 8 (Android 16) under the hood. Samsung has reportedly updated the bootloader with its June security patch. The bootloader is essentially what initiates when you turn on your phone (a necessary "boot up" sequence). The publication states the bootloader has been upgraded to v4, which could indicate an impending One UI 8 Beta 2.

Keeping up with Google

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

While the June update is hitting phones in South Korea, the patch is expected to arrive in the U.S. and other regions soon after. It might take a few days for this, so just ensure your phone is ready for automatic download/installation measures. Similarly, you can periodically check your phone for the update as we get through the week.

If we're to expect Samsung's second One UI 8 beta, it would arrive quite quickly after the first. The initial beta dropped at the end of May for the Galaxy S25 series. While restricted to a few select regions, the beta showcased "enhanced" AI capabilities rocking multimodal support and a tailored UX design for different devices.

During its rollout, Samsung said One UI 8 (Android 16) will introduce a "new rhythm" for the future of its evolving software. One thing users will begin noticing in the next OS is more "customized" insights and suggestions to help them throughout the day.