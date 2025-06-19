What you need to know

Samsung has started rolling out the June security update for various Galaxy phone series, including the latest Galaxy S25 models.

It addresses 19 moderate-risk vulnerabilities and some high-risk semiconductor issues.

The roll out seems to have begun with the Galaxy S21 FE phone and went all the way to the Galaxy S25 trio.

Samsung has been on the verge of rolling out One UI 8 betas lately, and on the other hand, the security patch for current devices also seems to be on point. The June update for most Galaxy phones, including the Galaxy S25 series, is here.

Samsung has begun rolling out (via 9to5Google) the June security update for its devices, including the Galaxy S25 series, the S24 series, and even the Galaxy S23 series. It is the usual monthly security patch, and the latest one is believed to have addressed 19 vulnerabilities from the previous firmware, although they aren't counted as critical ones; all of them are listed here.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The company also indicates that some semiconductor patches comprising some high-risk vulnerabilities seem to have been addressed with the latest security patch. Some of which address issues with apps that run on Android 13,14, and 15.

9to5 further notes that the newest firmware rollout has initially begun with the older Galaxy S21 FE and has gone all the way up to the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and the S25 Ultra models. The update also appears to be available for the Galaxy A36, A54, and A55 phones, too.

Users also have to bear in mind that the rollout seems to have just begun and is also believed to be slower than the previous monthly patches from the company.

One UI 8 in full swing

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

While Samsung had taken its sweet time rolling out the One UI 7 update for the Galaxy phones, the company doesn't intend to do so for the next iteration. With the next Galaxy Unpacked event anticipated to be just around the corner, Samsung appears to be reading the One UI 8 version as early as possible.

The tech giant has already released the second One UI 8 beta for Galaxy S25 devices alongside the more recent One UI 8 Watch rollout. For the unaware, Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and all new Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, and also the Galaxy Watch 8 series, most likely next month.