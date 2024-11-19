The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE might actually be a thing, according to one analyst

What you need to know

Display analyst Ross Young shared interesting details about Samsung's first Fan Edition clamshell phone.

The company will likely bring the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 next year.

The FE clamshell phone will have the same display as the Z Flip 7 but a different processor.

Meanwhile, we should also expect a Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE before its successor.

Affordable foldable phones have been long overdue from Samsung since the inception of the original Galaxy Z series. While many users await them, recent rumors indicate they are finally happening—in the form of Fan Edition models that Samsung usually makes for the flagships.

Display analyst Ross Young has shared exciting information about the upcoming Galaxy foldable phone, dubbed Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. In his X post, Young shared that the anticipated first clamshell Fan Edition phone is indeed coming in 2025—although the analyst has yet to reveal the precise time frame.

Those hoping for a Z Flip 7 FE should be excited. It looks like a Samsung FE clamshell is finally coming in 2025.November 19, 2024

In the following comments, Young has further shared that the FE clamshell phone will carry the same display as the Galaxy Z Flip 6 successor, the Galaxy Z Flip 7. However, the cameras and processors underneath will likely be different. The Z Flip 7 is expected to carry a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, given the Galaxy foldables history is any indication.

The latest info from Young corroborates with previous leaks of the FE clamshell phone, indicating that it would launch alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Further, the device is expected to feature 2023's Exynos 2400 chipset, which powered some of the Galaxy S24 models in regions like Europe and India.

Samsung has a tradition of using the Exynos chip, especially in the Galaxy FE series, which is likely due to cost when compared to Snapdragon. Aside from the anticipated chipset, nothing concrete about the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is available yet.

While it is still too soon to predict what to expect, the thought of the FE clamshell phone under development is already great news since it might pave the way for more affordable foldable phones for the masses.

According to its Q3 financial report, Samsung appears to be embracing the concept. The company mentioned that it was exploring ways to "lower entry barriers" for anyone who wanted to buy its foldable phones. This also explains the launch of the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE, which will perhaps be released before the Z Fold 7 FE, according to Young.