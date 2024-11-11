Galaxy Z Flip FE rumors put a chip that powered the Galaxy S24 in its future

What you need to know

New rumors claim that Samsung could empower the alleged "Galaxy Z Flip FE" with its 2023 Exynos 2400 SoC.

The company highlighted the chip's 1.7x boot in CPU power, AI performance increase, brand-new NPU, and ray-tracing GPU advancements.

A recent report suggested that the "FE" clamshell could launch in 2025 and see a "simultaneous release" with the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Another rumor surfaced about a "cheaper" Galaxy Z Flip and its potential for more internal power.

The rumors stem from a post on X by tipster Jukanlosreve, who states Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip "FE" variant could rock an Exynos SoC (via Android Authority). According to the post, Samsung's rumored "more affordable" Flip could rock the 2023 Exynos 2400 chipset.

Additional specifications remain unknown; however, the chance for such a chipset is especially curious.

The publication also noted that this Exynos chip is at a "flagship-level" as the company deployed it during a dual-chip strategy with the Galaxy S24 series. You may remember that Samsung launched the chip late in 2023, boasting its 1.7x CPU boost and an estimated 14.7x boost in on-device AI capabilities. Aside from that, the Exynos 2400 displayed clear signs of improved GPU (including ray-tracing) alongside its brand-new NPU.

The chip started encroaching on what Qualcomm did with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which helped relieve the worry behind Samsung's custom chip. The SoC was still slightly slower than Qualcomm's 2023 flagship, but it wasn't (necessarily) a deal breaker.

More importantly, if Samsung opts for such an SoC, its cuts to keep the alleged "Galaxy Z Flip FE" must come from other areas. The post speculates this could come via the device's cameras, display, or battery. It's too early to narrow down such changes. We do have the Galaxy S24 FE and how similar it is to the S24 Plus. It was difficult to pinpoint Samsung's direction with the FE model considering its minimal differences from the Plus edition.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The cost of a foldable, like Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series may make some consumers rethink such a device. However, a recent rumor from a Korean news outlet claims that the company is pursuing a "cheaper" clamshell device for 2025. The phone could launch with the "Galaxy Z Flip FE" name alongside the expected Flip 7.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Thanks to a tipster's post, the report claims users could experience a "simultaneous release" with the typical flagship foldable. Unfortunately, that report had nothing to add to the device's purported specifications.

Rumors of a cheaper Flip are back on the table after the company denied the idea in mid-October. Following its Q3 earnings report, it seems Samsung is actually warming up to the idea. The company stated during the call that it was looking into ways to "lower entry barriers" for people interested in purchasing its foldable devices.