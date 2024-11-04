Rumors put a cheaper 'Galaxy Z Flip FE' back on the table for 2025

What you need to know

Rumors claim that a "Galaxy Z Flip FE" is back on the table and that a "simultaneous release is likely" next year.

The post alludes to a Galaxy Z Fold addition alongside a "Galaxy S25 Slim," which was recently rumored to combat Apple's thin iPhone.

In Samsung's Q3 2024 earnings, the company appeared to warm up to the idea of a cheaper foldable, though it's unclear if this concerns a Flip.

A new rumor might have revived the idea of a cheaper Galaxy Z Flip after Samsung previously refuted it.

The rumor was posted on Naver (Korean) by Lanzuk, who states Samsung could be developing a "Galaxy Z Flip FE" for 2025 (via 9to5Google). This device seems to be an addition to what we expect next year: the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Although, early on, it's unclear how/when the Korean OEM will launch the (supposed) cheaper clamshell.

Lanzuk claims a "schedule has not yet set" and that a "simultaneous release is likely." The post adds that this is "more or less confirmed" for 2025.

The publication spotted another tipster, Jukanlosreve on X, who posted similar rumors last Thursday (Oct 31). Moreover, the tipsters on Naver and X suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold series is in for an "addition." The idea of another Fold in 2025 resurged recently as rumors spotted a "Q7M" device codename. However, those rumors diverged from marking it as a "cheaper" device and suggested it could be Samsung's dual-folding concept.

Elsewhere, rumors highlight the "Galaxy S25 Slim," which appeared again in a Korean report concerning stronger competition with Apple.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is its cheapest foldable, but in the wake of the Razr 2023, it was evident that the Korean OEM needed to do more affordability-wise. It's worth noting that the cheaper 2023 Razr is a few hundred bucks less than the Galaxy Z Flip. What's more, Samsung has an odd topsy-turvey relationship with the idea of a "cheaper" or "more affordable" foldable.

The company stated it "would not release a Galaxy Z Flip under $500" in 2024 as it refuted claims about such a model. Interestingly, the idea wasn't thrown out the window as a spokesperson said, "there's nothing decided on the matter" of a Galaxy Z Flip FE.

Curiously, Samsung's recent Q3 2024 earnings report suggests it's warming up to a cheaper foldable in the future. The company reportedly views its foldable devices as a "growth vector for innovation." As such, the company stated during the call that it is "considering ways to lower entry barriers so that more customers can actually experience foldable products."

Of course, this came a week after Samsung stated it has no plans to launch a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold. With so much uncertainty about Samsung's foldables, it's best to take things cautiously.