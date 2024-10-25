Unknown Galaxy Z Fold variant listed in alleged Samsung 2025 codename leak

What you need to know

A new rumor claims to have discovered the internal codenames for Samsung's 2025 foldable devices.

The company has given the Flip 7 a "B7" codename, but the Fold 7 allegedly has two: "Q7" and "Q7M."

The "M" addition is unknown; however, Samsung was recently rumored to be moving toward the world's first rollable phone after Huawei's Mate XT tri-fold.

Rumors have surfaced regarding Samsung's alleged codenames for its next wave of foldables in 2025.

The codenames were reported by Galaxy Club (Dutch), which claims Samsung is working on one new Flip and two Galaxy Z Fold devices (via SamMobile). According to an unknown source, the publication suggests the Galaxy Z Fold 7 gains the "Q7" codename internally. Moreover, the alleged second Fold picks up the internal name "Q7M."

While the extra bit to the codename is strange, the publication could not elaborate further on what it could indicate.

Elsewhere, the upcoming 2025 Galaxy Z Flip 7 is rumored to have the codename "B7" internally for Samsung.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Rumors diverge, suggesting this could be a "dual-folding" Galaxy Z Fold, similar to the Mate XT tri-fold. SamMobile and Galaxy Club highlight a post by ZDNet Korea, which states Samsung could be interested in resurrecting its foldable market due to a recent slump. Total foldable phone volume (units shipment) reportedly dipped by 10%; however, rumors state Samsung is looking to "rebound" in 2025. This unknown Fold variant could be the key, but it's all speculation.

Interestingly, rumors of a "dual-fold" conflict with what we heard in September about Samsung potentially moving toward the rollable phone idea. The report resurged Samsung's original plans to pursue a tri-fold device as it had previously filed the patent for the design in South Korea and the U.S. Those plans reportedly fell by the wayside and after the Mate XT's debut, Samsung is looking to deliver its own "world's first."

We have a decent idea of what this could look like. Samsung was at CES 2024 and it showcased the "Rollable Flex." This prototype was said to deliver a screen "five times larger" than its default (rolled) form. The durability of such a device was a hot topic as such a device would likely have a ton of moving parts to literally roll the screen like a scroll.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other rumors claim this second, unknown Galaxy Z Fold could be a global version. Samsung recently debuted its Galaxy Z Fold 6 "Slim" in South Korea and it seems unlikely consumers in the U.S. will see it. Perhaps this will change in 2025, but don't hold your breath.