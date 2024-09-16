Samsung allegedly pursues world's first rollable following Huawei tri-fold surprise
Its tri-fold didn't work out and Huawei beat Samsung to the punch.
What you need to know
- Rumors claim Samsung is reportedly shifting its focus to a rollable-style smartphone following Huawei's tri-fold.
- The device is supposedly seeking a second-half of 2025 launch with a 12.4-inch display when fully expanded.
- Samsung showcased a rollable phone prototype during CES 2024 called the "Rollable Flex."
Rumors claim Samsung is reeling following Huawei's recent tri-fold launch, thus provoking the company to seek a new form factor.
A report from TheElec (Korean) purports that Samsung is "shifting its product direction" to the rollable phone device (via SamMobile). Rumors suggest this device could launch sometime in the second half of 2025, meaning it's possible this could either be revealed alongside or in place of, a potential Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Early speculation states this rollable device may feature a 12.4-inch display. This estimate is likely based on the display once fully "rolled out." Additionally, the publication adds the phone could sport an under-display selfie camera.
Other specifications and, more importantly, how the device might look are still unknown.
The post adds that Samsung is pursuing this new rollable form factor due to Huawei's tri-fold launch: the Mate XT. Diving into its past showed that Samsung reportedly filed for a patent for a tri-fold phone in South Korea and the U.S. However, the phone never came to pass due to unspecified reasons.
Moreover, it seems that Samsung's recent Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 foldable devices have fallen "short of expectations." Shifting to a new, potentially exciting device could help the company boost its earnings outside the typical slab phone-style Galaxy S series release.
The idea of a "Galaxy Rollable," or whatever it may be called, isn't surprising as we've seen this before from Samsung during CES 2024. The prototype was dubbed the "Rollable Flex" and could deliver a screen that was "five times larger" than its rolled (default) state. One worry of the prototype during its CES showcase was its durability.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
The phone will likely have an astronomical amount of moving parts considering it expands and rolls to deliver different display sizes.
Samsung was also spotted showing off its "In&Out Flip" phone, which looked like its clamshell device, but could fold 360 degrees. With Huawei dropping a tri-fold, it seems Samsung isn't interested in working on that project as it chases the next big thing.
It's worth remembering that the idea of a rollable phone was seen previously as the LG Rollable. The phone was fleshed out for the most part as a live hands-on video showed what could've been if LG ever dropped it for consumers. Unfortunately, the company shut the project down before it could ever launch.
Now, with rumors suggesting Samsung is chasing a similar form factor, its official word is all we need.
Great phone, new Galaxy AI
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the latest addition to the ever-growing lineup of clamshell devices. The phone boasts improved battery over the Flip 5 and a design that goes with the Galaxy S24 series. More importantly, Samsung has fueled the phone with loads of on-device Galaxy AI features for summaries, transcription, and more.
Nickolas is always excited about tech and getting his hands on it. Writing for him can vary from delivering the latest tech story to scribbling in his journal. When Nickolas isn't hitting a story, he's often grinding away at a game or chilling with a book in his hand.