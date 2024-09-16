Samsung allegedly pursues world's first rollable following Huawei tri-fold surprise

What you need to know

Rumors claim Samsung is reportedly shifting its focus to a rollable-style smartphone following Huawei's tri-fold.

The device is supposedly seeking a second-half of 2025 launch with a 12.4-inch display when fully expanded.

Samsung showcased a rollable phone prototype during CES 2024 called the "Rollable Flex."

Rumors claim Samsung is reeling following Huawei's recent tri-fold launch, thus provoking the company to seek a new form factor.

A report from TheElec (Korean) purports that Samsung is "shifting its product direction" to the rollable phone device (via SamMobile). Rumors suggest this device could launch sometime in the second half of 2025, meaning it's possible this could either be revealed alongside or in place of, a potential Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Early speculation states this rollable device may feature a 12.4-inch display. This estimate is likely based on the display once fully "rolled out." Additionally, the publication adds the phone could sport an under-display selfie camera.

Other specifications and, more importantly, how the device might look are still unknown.

The post adds that Samsung is pursuing this new rollable form factor due to Huawei's tri-fold launch: the Mate XT. Diving into its past showed that Samsung reportedly filed for a patent for a tri-fold phone in South Korea and the U.S. However, the phone never came to pass due to unspecified reasons.

Moreover, it seems that Samsung's recent Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 foldable devices have fallen "short of expectations." Shifting to a new, potentially exciting device could help the company boost its earnings outside the typical slab phone-style Galaxy S series release.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The idea of a "Galaxy Rollable," or whatever it may be called, isn't surprising as we've seen this before from Samsung during CES 2024. The prototype was dubbed the "Rollable Flex" and could deliver a screen that was "five times larger" than its rolled (default) state. One worry of the prototype during its CES showcase was its durability.

The phone will likely have an astronomical amount of moving parts considering it expands and rolls to deliver different display sizes.

Samsung was also spotted showing off its "In&Out Flip" phone, which looked like its clamshell device, but could fold 360 degrees. With Huawei dropping a tri-fold, it seems Samsung isn't interested in working on that project as it chases the next big thing.

It's worth remembering that the idea of a rollable phone was seen previously as the LG Rollable. The phone was fleshed out for the most part as a live hands-on video showed what could've been if LG ever dropped it for consumers. Unfortunately, the company shut the project down before it could ever launch.

Now, with rumors suggesting Samsung is chasing a similar form factor, its official word is all we need.