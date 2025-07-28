What you need to know

Fitbit detailed an update for the Charge 6 that brings expanded support between it and exercise machines.

Users can now view their heart rate in real-time, as captured on the tracker, on more workout machines.

The company is also rolling out new watch faces for the Charge 6, based on users feedback.

Check your Fitbit tracker, the company's starting to roll out an update that brings improvements and some new aesthetic charm.

Fitbit posted the details of its latest patch notes today (July 28), which focus on improving the overall Charge 6 experience. As a tracker, the Charge 6 helps users work out, walk, and more, and its newest update aims to "improve connectivity" for fitness equipment. Fitbit states it is expanding compatibility between the Charge 6 and exercise machines.

What this expanded connectivity brings is the ability for users to view their heart rate in real-time on their equipment's display. If you've never done this or are simply curious, there's a support document with those details. Per Fitbit, the Charge 6 is compatible with Peloton bikes, treads, and rows, as well as iFit (NordicTrack), Concept2, Tonal, and Strava, just to name a few.

To help your Charge 6 when you're working out, Fitbit detailed three new watch faces that are designed to provide "more comprehensive" data when glancing. New faces like Axira and Geometric are a bit simpler and artistic, offering quick bite-sized pieces of health data, like your heart rate or steps.

Fitbit Refinements

(Image credit: Fitbit)

The new Momentum watch face displays the current time, as well as an entire log of your current health analytics. Users will find their heart rate, steps, distance traveled, calories burned, and Active Zone Minutes.

Fitbit's blog post mentions that there are also a few "general" bug fixes headed for the Charge 6, too. The company also has a few undisclosed fixes rolling out for the Inspire 3, Versa 4, and Sense 2 in today's update.

The Charge 6 picked up a small update earlier this year that was essentially like house cleaning for the device. The device grabbed a much-needed Bluetooth security upgrade, as well as new "status indicators." These indicators regarded your device's state (DND or otherwise) and its battery, among a few more.

On a more exciting note, Fitbit Labs had an update a couple of months ago that brought Gemini-powered lab report summaries. Under the "Medical Record Navigator," users can ask Gemini to help them understand those complicated reports with a little more ease. Additionally, that experimental update introduced "Symptom Checker." With this, users can describe what they're feeling to the app (and its AI) to receive some suggested actions to help them get on track again.