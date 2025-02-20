Fitbit drops a QoL update for the Charge 6 and a pair of smartwatches

What you need to know

Fitbit has started rolling out v214.22 to the Charge 6, Inspire 3, Sense 2, and Versa 4.

The patch brings a Bluetooth security upgrade for Fitbit's trackers while all four devices receive new "status indicators."

Fitbit's Sense and Versa 3 were grappling with a severe overheating issue in January, which forced Google to send a massive warning call.

Fitbit has been spotted pushing a light update to a few of its most recent smartwatches and trackers.

According to a support page, the wearable company is rolling out version 214.22 to the following devices: Charge 6, Sense 2, Versa 4, and the Inspire 3 (via 9to5Google). The latest patch brings enhanced "Bluetooth security" features to the Charge 6 and Inspire 3. Google states, after updating, users will be asked to "reconnect your device when prompted in the Fitbit app."

The other significant portion of this update concerns new "status indicators."

All four wearables are receiving this small update today (Feb 20). The support document states these new status indicators will appear when users first wake up their watch's or tracker's clock face. Fitbit's update brings four icons, such as a DND sign and a crescent moon. The former indicates your wearable's Do Not Disturb mode is on while the latter regards "sleep mode."

Fitbit also added a red battery symbol, signaling your watch's power is severely low. The final symbol is a crossed-out phone, so users know their device has lost its Bluetooth connection with their handheld.

The company states the status indicators are optional. Users can head into their device's Settings app > Display > Status Indicators to toggle them on/off. Moreover, these indicators are not permanently on your display. They will display after a few seconds; however, you can "swipe right to check the icons at the top of quick settings."

(Image credit: Android Central)

Fitbit's devices have been left stagnant for a while as its most recent (major) update came last July. The update was spearheaded by Google as it inherited Fitbit's line of watches and trackers. The company plugged its machine learning into Fitbit's devices to improve its heart rate accuracy. The Inspire 3 received 20 new exercise modes last summer and other QoL (quality of life) enhancements.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Sense 2 and Versa 2 finally gained a dedicated YouTube Music app a year after the Charge 6 got it. Speaking of the latest tracker, the Charge 6 gained additional exercise modes similar to the Inspire 3.

Fitbit's latest update sings a better tune, especially after Google's massive warning call to Sense and Versa 3 owners about a dangerous battery issue. The devices were prone to extreme overheating issues, which could cause severe burns to the user's wrist if inflicted. Google started rolling out a software patch to correct the issue; however, owners of a device prone to overheating could've submitted a form for compensation.