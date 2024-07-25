A wealth of Fitbit updates brings new features, exercise modes, and YouTube Music

What you need to know

Fitbit detailed several updates rolling out for its line of wearables this week, such as improved heart rate accuracy thanks to Google's machine learning.

The update brings 20 new exercise modes to the Inspire 3 while also adding automatic exercise recognition to several devices.

Fitbit is on the cusp of shutting down its Pay services on July 29 and users are advised to make the switch to Google Wallet.

Fitbit has started rolling out a host of updates for several of its wearables, which bring notable improvements and new modes.

The fitness-focused company detailed several updates in a press release shared with Android Central, starting with your health and fitness. Fitbit credits Google's "machine learning" for an update across the best Fitbit trackers that helps them "track heart rate with improved accuracy," which provides more health insights and more accurate data like calories burned or Active Zone Minutes.

Fitbit's late July update adds 20 new exercise modes to the Inspire 3, which previously could only support a few on-device exercises at a time. Additionally, owners of this device can now check the time much easier when in exercise mode.

Elsewhere, the post states most Fitbit devices can now "automatically detect" the following exercises: Rowing, elliptical, and spinning. In addition, the Inspire 3 is picking up automatic recognition for running, walking, and biking, alongside the previously stated exercises, per Fitbit's patch notes.

The Sense 2 and Versa 4 are finally grabbing the YouTube Music app, which was added to the Charge 6 last year. This means users can scroll through their songs, play, and control them without reaching for their phones. However, users must have a YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium subscription to control their content.

A quality-of-life update for both devices sees them picking up a zoom modifier to alter the text size on the display. Plus, Fitbit claims that GPS accuracy has improved across "certain Fitbit devices," though they don't say how or which.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The company's update changelog notes the Charge 6's newfound recognition of exercises similar to the Inspire 3. The Charge 5 is picking up extra language support for notifications (calendar events, texts, etc.) for Hindi, Arabi, Vietnamese, and more. Additionally, users can now view their Daily Readiness Score from the small tracker after swiping up from the clock face.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These updates have already started rolling out, so users should begin receiving them on their wearables as we close the week.

It's worth reiterating that we're approaching the cutoff date for Fitbit Pay services. The company started emailing users earlier this year, stating its Pay services will shut down on July 29. Instead, users will have to utilize Google Wallet, to which Fitbit says this move should "benefit" them; Fitbit will also allow you to transfer your Fitbit Pay cards to Google Wallet

Amidst all of this, Google Wallet recently picked up American Express card support as Fitbit Pay's conclusion looms.