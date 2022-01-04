Best Fitbit Android Central 2022

No matter what your fitness goals are, living a healthier lifestyle is easier when you have a device that can automatically track your activity throughout the day. Fitbits are excellent tools for this, but with so many options to choose from, which one should you buy and why? We think the Fitbit Versa 3 is the best Fitbit you can buy, offering a great blend of features, specs, and design at a price your wallet will love.

Fitbit makes many fantastic fitness wearables, but if you ask us, the best one you can buy right now is the Fitbit Versa 3. Combining the best bits of a smartwatch and fitness tracker into one, the Versa 3 is lightweight and slim enough to fit onto even the smallest of wrists and not look obnoxiously big the way competing watches can. In addition, it has a gorgeous AMOLED display on the hardware side of things, a battery that lasts over six days on a single charge, and it's waterproof up to 50 meters. Compared to the Versa 2, Versa 3 has a much-improved watchband design and charger — both of which are great quality-of-life changes. You'll find all of your usual fitness features here, such as all-day activity and sleep tracking, 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, and automatic workout detection. The Versa 3 will also give you little reminders to move throughout the day, has on-screen workouts you can follow, and female users can use it to track their menstrual cycle. It may be considered a fitness smartwatch, but the Versa 3 is a lot more capable than something like the Luxe or Inspire 2. You can easily view all of the notifications you get throughout the day, the app store has some big names like Spotify and Starbucks, and you can talk to Alexa just like you would on an Echo speaker. There's also storage for 300+ songs, and if you're a fan of contactless payments, Fitbit Pay is included by default. Oh, and you can also use Google Assistant on the Versa 3. The Versa 3 isn't the most feature-rich wearable in Fitbit's lineup, but for most people, it's the one we'd recommend picking up. Pros: Slim, lightweight design

AMOLED display is excellent

More than six days of battery life

Built-in GPS and NFC

Local music storage Cons: Always-on display drains the battery

Limited app selection

Best Fitbit overall Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch The best Fitbit you can get Overall, the Fitbit Versa 3 is the best Fitbit you can buy now. It's lightweight, has a ton of features, and is a great price.

Best Fitness band: Fitbit Charge 5

We have a lot of love for the Versa 3 and Sense, but at the same time, we also understand that not everyone is ready for a full-fledged smartwatch. So for them, one of our top recommendations goes to the Fitbit Charge 5. Fitness bands are Fitbit's bread and butter, and the Charge 5 has all of the fitness goodies you could ask for. It's certainly come a long way since the Fitbit Charge 4. There's all-day and sleep tracking, a heart-rate sensor, reminders to move, automatic workout detection, etc. The AMOLED color screen is a bit narrower than the Versa's, but even so, you can still view all of your activity stats directly on your wrist throughout the day. This is also only one of three gadgets in the entire Fitbit lineup with built-in GPS and NFC, allowing you to see your real-time pace and map outdoor runs and pay for things on the go without having to bring your phone with you. The Charge 5 does have some added "smart" features, such as receiving notifications from your phone and allowing you to respond to some of them. You'll also find essential apps for the weather, setting a timer, and performing EDA and ECG scans. There's one more thing we need to talk about, and that's battery life. The Fitbit Charge 5 can run for up to seven days on one charge, meaning you should only have to juice it up once a week. Pros: Sleek and comfortable design

New AMOLED color screen

Activity, sleep, and female health tracking

24/7 heart-rate sensor

Battery lasts up to seven days

Built-in GPS and NFC

EDA and ECG sensors Cons: No music storage

Very basic apps

Best fitness band Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness and Activity Tracker All about fitness Not ready for a smartwatch? The Charge 5 delivers robust fitness tracking and advanced sensors in a compact body.

Best advanced Fitbit: Fitbit Sense

The Fitbit Sense is currently the flagship smartwatch Fitbit sells, and it has a lot in common compared to the Versa 3. Everything offered on the Versa 3 is present on the Sense, meaning it has a solid foundation. But if that's the case, what's causing the price increase? New sensors. There are a few sensors on the Sense you don't get on Versa 3, but not everyone will benefit from these advanced features. The first one is an electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor, which allows you to check your heart's rhythm and can be a tool for detecting a health condition called atrial fibrillation (also known as AFib). Also present on the Sense is an EDA sensor, which analyzes your body's electrodermal activity. This can be used as a way to measure how your body responds to stressors, with Fitbit hoping it'll give you a better understanding of the stress you feel during the day and encourage you to take care of your mental health in addition to your physical. There's even a temperature sensor, giving you minute-by-minute readings of how your body temperature changes throughout the night while you sleep. All of these sensors are really cool and have a lot of potential, but it's up to you to decide if they're worth the extra money. If not, you might as well save your cash and just go with the Versa 3 instead. At Google I/O 2021, Fitbit's CEO confirmed that the next premium Fitbit smartwatch would run Google's Wear OS, and that other Wear watches moving forward will have Fitbit software onboard. We look forward to seeing what these new devices will look like, but for now, the Sense is where it's at. Pros: Same great hardware as the Versa 3

Robust activity and sleep tracking tools

Built-in GPS

ECG and EDA sensors

Monitors your body's temperature Cons: Expensive

New sensors won't be useful to everyone

Best advanced Fitbit Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch Sense everything Offering the same foundation as the Versa 3, in addition to a bunch of extra sensors, the Fitbit Sense has a lot to offer.

Best cheap smartwatch: Fitbit Versa 2

The Versa 3 is our go-to Fitbit recommendation, but for shoppers working with a more limited budget, 2019's Fitbit Versa 2 still stands out as a great option. Admittedly, it's not as fully featured or refined as Versa 3, but if your goal is to get a Fitbit smartwatch while spending as little as possible, it's worth your consideration. Let's start with what's the same. The Fitbit Versa 2 has all of the same health/fitness tracking features as the Versa 3. This means activity, sleep, menstrual tracking, and more. You're getting an older version of Fitbit's PurePulse heart-rate sensor, though, and there's no built-in GPS. In other words, if you want to map your run or walk, you'll need to bring your phone with you. You'll also find many of the same smartwatch features, including notification support, Amazon Alexa, and room to store over 300 of your favorite songs. Pros: Same health tracking as Versa 3

Great design

Local music storage

Amazon Alexa built-in

Competitive price Cons: Doesn't have built-in GPS

Bad watch bands and charger

Best cheap smartwatch Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch Lots of smarts for less If you're OK sacrificing GPS and some hardware refinements, the Versa 2 is a solid smartwatch offering for less.

Best budget tracker: Fitbit Inspire 2

If you like the idea of the Charge 5, but it's too rich for your blood, you can get almost all of its features for less with the Fitbit Inspire 2. Not only is this the most affordable Fitbit you can buy, but it's also the lightest. It's so light that you might forget you're wearing the thing! That small size means you miss out on the built-in GPS from the Charge 5, but unless you're an avid runner or cyclist, that shouldn't be a deal-breaker — especially when you consider the Inspire 2's low price. This is easily the best Fitbit for budget shoppers who want a wide array of features at an affordable price. Outside of the missing GPS, the Inspire 2 comes with almost everything else you could ask for. It tracks your all-day activity and sleep and automatically detects exercises. 24/7 heart-rate monitoring is included, too, as is a full-year membership to Fitbit Premium at no added cost! Combine all of that with up to 10 days of battery on a single charge, and you end up with a really capable tracker. As wonderful as the Inspire 2 is, it is more utilitarian than fashion-focused. If you're interested in a similarly-sized tracker that looks a bit more luxurious, you might want to check out the Fitbit Luxe. That tracker has a stainless steel finish, a color AMOLED screen, and a host of stylish bands and accessories. Pros: Fitbit's lightest tracker

10-day battery life

Heart-rate sensor

Activity and sleep tracking

Swimproof Cons: No GPS

Small display

Best budget tracker Fitbit - Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker Get fit on a budget Want to spend as little as possible? The Inspire 2 delivers all of the fitness-tracking features needed for an exceptional price.

Best Fitbit for kids: Fitbit Ace 3

Living a healthy lifestyle is just as crucial for your kids as it is for yourself. So for the youngsters in your family, Fitbit has a tracker specifically for them in the form of the Fitbit Ace 3. Essentially a repackaged version of the Inspire line, the Fitbit Ace 3 has activity and sleep tracking, pushes kids to get at least 60 minutes of active time each day (per CDC recommendations), is swim-proof, and lasts for up to eight days on a single charge (an improvement of three days over the Inspire 2). Fitbit's added a few nifty tweaks on the software side of things to ensure kids have the best and safest experience possible. For example, kids get a unique Kid View on the Fitbit app that only shows select data, including their stats, any badges they've earned, and clock faces they can choose for the Ace 3. In addition, parents/guardians have a Parent View on their own app, allowing them to see their kids' activity and approve various connections/permissions. Available in two fun color combos, the Ace 3 is the go-to Fitbit if you want something tailored specifically for a younger user. Fitbit has released a couple of fun Minions-themed bands as additional accessories. Pros: Rugged, waterproof design

Activity and sleep tracking

Up to eight days of battery

Special Kid and Parent Views for the Fitbit app

Bedtime reminders Cons: A kid-focused fitness tracker might not be for everyone

Best Fitbit for kids Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker This one's for the kids For younger users that aren't ready for the full Fitbit experience, the Ace 3 is designed specifically with them in mind.

Best looking Fitbit: Fitbit Luxe

You may prioritize a certain feature when looking to buy the perfect Fitbit. For those of you focused on the material aspect, the Fitbit Luxe is the best-looking of them all. It really shows that this slim and trim little wearable was designed with refinement and elegance in mind. Built for smaller wrists, the Fitbit Luxe is water-resistant up to 50m, offers 24/7 heart rate and sleep tracking, and measures your blood oxygen saturation (SpO2). There's no ECG sensor onboard. You get six months of Fitbit Premium along with the accessory that brings guided workouts, advanced health metrics, and guided meditation sessions to your Luxe. If you're looking for an Apple Watch contender in terms of style alone, the fashionable Fitbit Luxe stands its ground admirably. However, the health and wellness tracker falls behind in almost every other technical aspect. Apart from displaying notifications and Google Fast Pair on Android support, the Fitbit Luxe can't do much else. You don't get GPS or NFC onboard like the Charge 5, so you'll have to take your phone along with you on your runs and workout sessions. The battery life is rated for up to 5 days, which is half the lifespan of the Inspire 2. There's no Alexa & Google Assistant compatibility and you can't store music locally. If you're okay with all that and prefer to use the Luxe as a piece of smart jewelry, this one is for you. Pros: Stunning and comfy design

Vibrant AMOLED display

Health and wellness features

Supports Google Fast Pair on Android

Comes with six months of Fitbit Premium Cons: No NFC or GPS

Lacks ECG sensor

Only lasts up to 5 days