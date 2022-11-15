Google Wallet arrives on the latest Fitbit smartwatches, expands to 12 new countries

What you need to know

Google Wallet launched in July 2022 in select countries and has since arrived in more regions globally.

Google just expanded its Wallet app to 12 new countries, including Mexico, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Google Wallet is now available on the Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Versa 4.

Google Wallet has been expanding fairly rapidly since its launch in July, initially arriving in 39 countries as an update to the Google Pay app before expanding to six additional countries the following month. Now, Google is bringing the revamped app to even more countries and smartwatches.

The search giant announced in a blog post on Tuesday that Google Wallet is now available in 57 countries after adding an additional 12 countries to the list. The new countries to support the Wallet app include:

Armenia

Cyprus

Georgia

Kyrgyzstan

Liechtenstein

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Malta

Mexico

Slovenia

Thailand

Vietnam

Users in the listed countries will be able to update the Google Pay app to receive the new Google Wallet experience, which can be used to store payment cards, transit tickets, boarding passes, concert tickets, and more. Google ends by teasing "even more features to easily access what you need."

In addition to bringing the Wallet experience to more countries, Google is finally releasing the app on its latest Fitbit smartwatches. That includes the new Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4, which were launched over the summer with the promise of support for Google apps, including Google Maps for navigation.

Now, owners of the new smartwatches can make payments straight from their wrists. Users can set up and add payment cards to Google Wallet from the Fitbit app on their smartphones. Users will also still be able to use Fitbit Pay from their smartwatches if they so choose.

As for Google Maps, Fitbit explains in a blog post (opens in new tab) that the app is coming soon. The post also explains that both the Fitbit app and Google Maps will need to be open on your smartphone in order for navigation to start on the smartwatch.