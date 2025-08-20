How fast is the Google Pixel 10 charging speed? Best answer: The Google Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro support 29W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro XL charges the fastest, supporting 39W wired charging speeds and 25W wireless charging. All three models support reverse wireless charging.

Everything to know about the Google Pixel 10's battery and charging specs

Google officially revealed the Pixel 10 series at a Made by Google event on Aug. 20, confirming the devices' battery and charging specs. Every single Pixel 10 model is getting slightly faster charging speeds, with the premium Pixel 10 Pro XL receiving the biggest boost.

The base-model Pixel 10 will charge at 29W with a cable. That's up slightly from the 27W rate supported by the Google Pixel 9. The faster charging coincides with more battery capacity. The new model ships with a 4,970mAh battery, which is an increase of 270mAh compared to its predecessor.

These same charging speeds are supported by the Google Pixel 10 Pro. The larger and most expensive handset, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, offers the fastest charging speeds. The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL charges at up to 39W with a cable. In comparison, the Pixel 9 Pro XL can only hit 37W wired speeds.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

As such, all three models are gaining faster charging speeds, increased by 2W across the board. It's not a major jump, and Pixel phones will still charge slower than other Android phones, like the OnePlus 13. However, it is still a welcome change for Pixel 10 buyers who want even shorter charge times.

This year, wireless charging speeds aren't standard across the entire Pixel 10 lineup. The Google Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro have Qi2 support for 15W wireless charging speeds. However, the Pixel 10 Pro XL supports the Qi2.2 spec, enabling support for faster 25W wireless charging speeds.

Another thing to note is that Google embedded Qi2 magnets within the Pixel 10 models themselves, rather than passing the buck onto case and accessory makers. Google fully supports Qi2 and its Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) on the Pixel 10 series, adding magnetic connection with MagSafe, Qi2, and the all-new Pixelsnap accessories.

