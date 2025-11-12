What you need to know

Google Maps gets a new Power Saving Mode that dims the screen to reduce power use during navigation.

The feature is exclusive to the Pixel 10 series and is not available on older Pixel models like the 9 or 8.

Power Saving Mode works only in driving navigation and not for walking or biking directions.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Google Maps has a new battery-saving feature that will extend battery life by up to four hours, but it appears it will only work on specific Pixel phones.

Google announced several new features for Pixel phones as part of its November Feature Drop, including support for Theme Packs and an AI-powered notification summary. However, one of the most noteworthy additions in this update is Google Maps' new Power Saving Mode.

This new Power Saving Mode, as previously rumored, allows you to view live navigation in Google Maps on a dimly lit screen that uses less power while still displaying most of the navigation interface. It works similarly to the Always-on Display mode on Pixel phones, but specifically for Maps.

However, even though Google announced this feature as part of its November Feature Drop, it is exclusive to the new Pixel 10 series. The reason behind this is unknown at the moment, but it means you will not be able to use this feature even if you have last year's Pixel 9 or previous Pixel 8 or Pixel 7 models.

A battery-friendly Maps mode you probably can't use

(Image credit: Google)

Moreover, as noted by a Google Support page (via Android Authority), this feature works only while in driving navigation mode on the Pixel 10 series. It does not support other types of navigation, such as walking or biking directions.

It is disappointing that Google is keeping this feature exclusive to the Pixel 10 series. Though it is likely because the new Power Saving Mode in Google Maps uses a feature called "AOD Min Mode" that allows apps to tap into Android's Always-on Display to show apps as full-screen activities while consuming less power with dim brightness, fewer colors, and a lower refresh rate.

This feature is a part of Android, and any app can use it, but Google has decided to make the feature unavailable on older Pixel phones. Though similar to other Pixel-exclusive features, it may arrive on other Pixel phones in the future.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That said, if you have the latest Pixel 10 series phone, you will be able to use this feature once it rolls out widely. To access it, just press the power button during navigation to start the new Power Saving Mode in Maps and view navigation in the new always-on display style instead of the usual clock and lock screen.